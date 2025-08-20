AFCAT 2025

AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2025 Out Now - Download Link and Exam Details

Posted on 20 Aug 2025
10:01 AM

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the admit card for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 2) 2025. The exam is scheduled to be held on August 23 and 24, 2025, in two shifts. Candidates can check their respective exam slot details on the admit card.

The hall ticket is available on the official AFCAT website — afcat.cdac.in. To download, candidates must log in using their registered email ID and password. The IAF has advised applicants to carefully verify their personal details, including name, date of birth, gender, Aadhaar number, photograph, and signature, before appearing for the exam.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the exam centre. The AFCAT 2025 exam will recruit Group A Gazetted Officers in the Flying Branch as well as Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) roles. This year, the Flying Branch has two vacancies for women and one for men, while Ground Duties offers 221 positions for men and 60 for women.

Selected candidates will be called for testing at one of the Air Force Selection Boards (AFSB) in Dehradun, Varanasi, Gandhinagar, or Mysuru. The selection process is conducted in two stages. Stage 1 includes an Officer Intelligence Rating Test and a Picture Perception & Discussion Test, after which unsuccessful candidates will be sent back. Stage 2, spread across four to five days, consists of psychological assessments, group activities, and a personal interview.

Additionally, candidates shortlisted for the Flying Branch will undergo the Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS) test.

Find the direct admit card download link here.

