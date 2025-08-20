CSIR UGC NET 2025 Final Answer Key Published - Dropped Questions and Result Details

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 session. Candidates can now download the official CSIR NET 2025 final answer key PDF from the website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 session, with one question dropped from the Life Sciences paper. Candidates can now download the official CSIR NET 2025 final answer key PDF from the website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The exam was conducted on July 28, 2025, in two shifts. The final answer key contains details such as the question ID, correct option ID, subject ID, exam date, and paper code, ensuring complete transparency for candidates.

Earlier, the provisional answer key was released, and candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections until August 3, 2025, by paying a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question. Based on the review of objections, NTA has finalised the key and excluded one question from evaluation in the Life Sciences paper.

The CSIR UGC NET exam is conducted to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, and PhD admissions in universities and colleges across India.

NTA will soon announce the CSIR UGC NET 2025 results on the official portal. Candidates will need their registration number and date of birth/password to check their results. Following the result declaration, the subject-wise cut-off marks will also be released. Candidates must secure the required cut-off marks in their respective subjects to qualify for the role they have applied for.

Find the direct answer key download link here.