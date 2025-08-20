CBSE Cautions Against Misleading Information on Duplicate Marksheets! Check Notice

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an advisory warning students, parents, and stakeholders against falling prey to misleading claims related to the issuance of duplicate marksheets, certificates, and document corrections. The advisory further cautioned that reliance on such sources may result in misinformation, financial loss, or other serious consequences.

“It has come to the notice of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Regional Office Delhi (East) that certain unauthorized sources are circulating misleading information claiming to offer quick solutions for the issuance of duplicate mark sheets, certificates, and document corrections,” the official notice informed.

In its official notice, the Board clarified that certain unauthorised platforms are circulating false information, offering quick solutions for obtaining duplicate certificates or making corrections. CBSE strongly condemned the dissemination of such unauthentic and potentially deceptive information, stressing that these unofficial platforms are neither affiliated with nor authorised by the Board.

The advisory further cautioned that reliance on such sources may result in misinformation, financial loss, or other serious consequences. To avoid such risks, CBSE urged students and parents to depend solely on official communications issued through the Board’s website, regional offices, or other verified channels.

The Board reiterated that accurate and official information regarding the issuance of duplicate documents, corrections in certificates, and all other exam-related services is available exclusively on its official website.

