CBSE

CBSE Cautions Against Misleading Information on Duplicate Marksheets! Check Notice

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Aug 2025
09:27 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an advisory warning students, parents, and stakeholders against falling prey to misleading claims related to the issuance of duplicate marksheets, certificates, and document corrections.
The advisory further cautioned that reliance on such sources may result in misinformation, financial loss, or other serious consequences.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an advisory warning students, parents, and stakeholders against falling prey to misleading claims related to the issuance of duplicate marksheets, certificates, and document corrections.

It has come to the notice of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Regional Office Delhi (East) that certain unauthorized sources are circulating misleading information claiming to offer quick solutions for the issuance of duplicate mark sheets, certificates, and document corrections,” the official notice informed.

In its official notice, the Board clarified that certain unauthorised platforms are circulating false information, offering quick solutions for obtaining duplicate certificates or making corrections. CBSE strongly condemned the dissemination of such unauthentic and potentially deceptive information, stressing that these unofficial platforms are neither affiliated with nor authorised by the Board.

ADVERTISEMENT

The advisory further cautioned that reliance on such sources may result in misinformation, financial loss, or other serious consequences. To avoid such risks, CBSE urged students and parents to depend solely on official communications issued through the Board’s website, regional offices, or other verified channels.

The Board reiterated that accurate and official information regarding the issuance of duplicate documents, corrections in certificates, and all other exam-related services is available exclusively on its official website.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 20 Aug 2025
09:29 AM
CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
Similar stories
NEET PG 2025

NEET PG Result 2025 Declared - Check Cutoff Scores, Full Merit List & Counselling Det. . .

TNPSC

TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow- Read Details H. . .

COMEDK

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Extended! Check Detailed Schedule I. . .

WB TET

WB TET 2022 Qualified Aspirants Protest in Salt Lake, Demand Immediate Recruitment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET PG 2025

NEET PG Result 2025 Declared - Check Cutoff Scores, Full Merit List & Counselling Det. . .

TNPSC

TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow- Read Details H. . .

COMEDK

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Extended! Check Detailed Schedule I. . .

Sister Nivedita University

Salesforce & SNU Launch AI-Powered Academia-Industry Hub to Train Students in AI & CR. . .

WB TET

WB TET 2022 Qualified Aspirants Protest in Salt Lake, Demand Immediate Recruitment

NEET counselling

DME Tamil Nadu Declares TN NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025- De. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality