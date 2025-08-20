WBJEE 2025 Reservation Category Declaration Window Opens - Direct Link and Result Updates

Summary The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has opened the WBJEE 2025 reservation category declaration submission window. The last date to complete the process is August 21, 2025 (11.59 PM).

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has opened the WBJEE 2025 reservation category declaration submission window. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and OBC categories must log in to update their caste/tribe/community details and upload valid certificates. The last date to complete the process is August 21, 2025 (11.59 PM). No requests for updating the social category will be entertained after the deadline.

Steps to Declare Reservation Category for WBJEE 2025 Result

Visit the official WBJEEB website at wbjeeb.nic.in. Select the ‘WBJEE’ tab under the examinations section. Click on the ‘SC/ST/OBC declaration form’ link on the homepage. Enter application form number, roll number, and date of birth. Log in to the portal. Update the reservation category and upload the required certificates. Submit the declaration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The activation of the reservation category declaration facility indicates that WBJEE 2025 results are expected to be announced soon. Earlier, the Calcutta High Court directed WBJEEB to prepare a new merit list following the 7% OBC reservation policy by August 22, 2025.

Initially, WBJEEB was set to release the results on August 7, 2025, but the High Court rejected the merit list, calling it “erroneous and unsustainable.” With the new update, candidates can now declare their categories and upload supporting documents, paving the way for the release of the revised WBJEE 2025 merit list and results.

Find the direct declaration link here.