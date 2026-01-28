HITK’s Hult Prize OnCampus 2026 Promises High-Impact Ideas and SDG Solutions

Summary Heritage Institute of Technology (HITK) is gearing up to host the Hult Prize OnCampus 2026 on January 30. The upcoming OnCampus round at HITK has already generated remarkable enthusiasm, with 110 student teams registering for the competition.

Heritage Institute of Technology (HITK) is gearing up to host the Hult Prize OnCampus 2026 on January 30, starting at 9 AM, setting the stage for a high-impact celebration of student-led entrepreneurship and innovation. Recognised globally as one of the most prestigious platforms for young change-makers, the Hult Prize challenges students to design sustainable business solutions to some of the world’s most pressing social and environmental problems.

The upcoming OnCampus round at HITK has already generated remarkable enthusiasm, with 110 student teams registering for the competition. This overwhelming response highlights the growing culture of entrepreneurship, social responsibility, and innovation across departments at the institute. As the first gateway in the Hult Prize journey, the OnCampus round plays a critical role in identifying ideas with the potential to progress to national and global stages, where teams gain access to international mentorship, funding opportunities, and global recognition.

In the run-up to the main event, the organising committee at Heritage Institute of Technology has placed strong emphasis on preparation and capacity building. Four structured pre-events were successfully conducted to ensure participants were well-equipped to compete with confidence and clarity. These sessions focused on mentoring and skill development, guiding teams through crucial aspects such as identifying real-world problems, designing impactful solutions, aligning ideas with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and mastering pitching fundamentals.

According to Neil Bhattacharya, Campus Director of Hult Prize HITK, the intention behind these initiatives was to make the competition inclusive and educational. “These mentoring sessions were designed to ensure that every participant—regardless of prior experience—felt confident and equipped to compete. The goal was not just competition, but learning, collaboration, and impact,” he said.

The preparatory sessions also encouraged collaboration among teams, fostering a strong startup ecosystem on campus. Participants received hands-on guidance in creating compelling one-pagers, structuring effective pitch decks, and refining their ideas to address real-world challenges. This approach ensured that students not only prepared for the competition day but also gained valuable exposure to entrepreneurial thinking and problem-solving processes.

As the OnCampus event unfolds, it is expected to feature high-energy pitches, innovative business models, and thought-provoking discussions. Student teams will present solutions addressing a wide spectrum of SDGs, including sustainability, education, healthcare, and social inclusion, reflecting the diversity and depth of ideas emerging from the campus.

With robust participation, structured mentoring, and a clear vision for impact-driven entrepreneurship, Hult Prize OnCampus 2026 at Heritage Institute of Technology is poised to be a landmark event. Beyond competition, it promises to empower students to look beyond classrooms, think critically about global challenges, and take meaningful steps toward becoming the next generation of social entrepreneurs and problem-solvers.