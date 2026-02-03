SSC MTS

SSC MTS Admit Card 2025-26 Released: Hall Ticket Download Link and Exam Schedule

Posted on 03 Feb 2026
09:40 AM

Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the admit cards for candidates appearing in the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar examinations. Candidates scheduled to appear for the computer-based test can now download their hall tickets from the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in by logging in with their registered credentials.

As per the official examination schedule, the SSC MTS 2025 computer-based examination will be conducted from February 4 to February 18, 2026. Candidates are required to carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre, as entry will not be permitted without these mandatory documents.

To download the SSC MTS admit card, candidates need to visit the official SSC website, click on the relevant admit card link, enter their login details, and submit the information to access and download the hall ticket. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card, including exam date, time, venue and personal information.

Earlier, the commission had released the SSC MTS and Havaldar exam city intimation slip on January 30, 2026, enabling candidates to check their allotted examination city in advance. The admit cards have now been issued for candidates across all nine SSC regions, including Northern, Northwestern, Northeastern, Western, Central, Eastern, Southern, Kerala, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh regions.

The SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar Examination 2025 will be conducted in multiple languages to ensure wider accessibility. The examination will be held in Hindi, English and 13 regional languages, namely Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Candidates are advised to strictly follow all exam-day guidelines mentioned on the admit card and remain updated with official notifications to ensure a smooth examination process. For the latest updates and detailed information related to the SSC MTS and Havaldar recruitment, aspirants should regularly visit the official SSC website.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 03 Feb 2026
09:40 AM
SSC MTS Staff Selection Commission Admit Card SSC
