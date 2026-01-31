Bhawanipur Education Society College Hosts International Conference on Emerging Trends in Chemical Sciences

Summary The conference brought together eminent scientists, academicians, research scholars, and students from India and abroad, providing a dynamic platform for the exchange of ideas and reinforcing the department’s commitment to cutting-edge research and academic collaboration The programme began with registration and hi-tea, followed by an inaugural session featuring addresses by distinguished dignitaries. Dr. Saugata Konar, Convenor of the conference, welcomed the participants and underscored the importance of collaborative scientific research in addressing global challenges

The Department of Chemistry, The Bhawanipur Education Society College, successfully organized a One-Day International Conference titled “Emerging Trends in Chemical Sciences towards Sustainability & Interdisciplinarity–2026 (ETCSTSI–2026)” on Thursday, January 8, 2026. The conference served as a vibrant platform for the exchange of ideas among eminent scientists, academicians, research scholars, and students from India and abroad, reinforcing the department’s commitment to cutting-edge research and academic collaboration.

The programme commenced with registration and hi-tea, followed by an inaugural session featuring insightful addresses by distinguished dignitaries. Dr. Saugata Konar, Convenor of the conference, welcomed the gathering and highlighted the importance of collaborative scientific research in addressing global challenges. Dr. Pinki Saha Sardar, Vice Principal (Science), emphasized the college’s strong focus on nurturing a robust research culture, while Dr. Samir Kanti Datta, Dean of Science, reiterated the role of interdisciplinary approaches in advancing chemical sciences.

The inaugural session was further enriched by addresses from Prof. Chittaranjan Sinha, Secretary, Indian Photobiology Society; Dr. Kamalesh Das, Uluberia College; and Dr. Pathik Maji, Rani Rashmoni Green University.

The scientific sessions featured a series of keynote and invited lectures by renowned national and international scientists. The keynote lecture was delivered by Prof. Joe Otsuki of Nihon University, Japan, on “Supramolecular Approach to Functional Materials based on Porphyrin Building Blocks.” Invited talks by experts from premier institutions such as IISER Kolkata, IIT Gandhinagar, Weizmann Institute of Science (Israel), Rani Rashmoni Green University, and Jadavpur University covered emerging themes in molecular chemistry, materials science, and sustainable chemical practices.