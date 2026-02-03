TGPSC Mandates OTR Updation for Future Recruitments, Extends Submission Deadline

Summary The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has directed all registered candidates to update and verify their One Time Registration (OTR) details before applying for any upcoming recruitment notifications. The Commission has made it clear that only candidates who complete the OTR update process will be eligible to submit applications for future posts.

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has directed all registered candidates to update and verify their One Time Registration (OTR) details before applying for any upcoming recruitment notifications. The Commission has made it clear that only candidates who complete the OTR update process will be eligible to submit applications for future posts. In view of ongoing concerns, the deadline for completing the process has been extended to February 25, 2026.

According to TGPSC, the decision follows changes in the categorisation of Scheduled Castes and repeated representations from candidates seeking corrections in their personal and educational information. The Commission has emphasised that OTR data will be treated as the primary and base record throughout the recruitment process, making accurate and verified information essential.

The OTR update window was opened on January 19, 2026, and was initially scheduled to close on February 9. However, considering the volume of requests and the need to ensure error-free records, the Commission has extended the deadline by over two weeks. Candidates who fail to update and verify their OTR details within the revised timeline will not be permitted to apply for future TGPSC recruitment notifications.

In its official web notification, TGPSC reiterated that updating the OTR is mandatory for all candidates already registered on the portal. The Commission also clarified that each applicant is allowed to maintain only one OTR profile and that multiple registrations are strictly prohibited.

While most fields in the OTR form remain locked and cannot be edited, candidates are permitted to make changes in specific sections. These include additional qualifications, correspondence address, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) status, Non-Creamy Layer details, mobile number and email ID. All other entries will remain uneditable and will be considered final for recruitment purposes.

To complete the OTR update process, candidates must log in to the official TGPSC website using their existing credentials, carefully review their details, and submit the verified information within the stipulated deadline. The Commission has advised applicants to complete the process well in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues.

TGPSC has also cautioned that no further requests for corrections or extensions will be entertained once the deadline passes. With the OTR update now compulsory, candidates planning to apply for future TGPSC job notifications are urged to complete the verification process without delay.