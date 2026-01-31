IKSFF

Adamas University Partners with the 6th International Kolkata Short Film Festival 2026

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 31 Jan 2026
13:21 PM

Adamas University

Summary
The School of Media and Communication (SoMC), Adamas University had partnered with the 6th International Kolkata Short Film Festival, IKSFF to host a three-day film festival from 20th January, 2026 to 22nd January, 2026. The film inaugural ceremony for the film festival has been hosted at the Adamas University on 20th January, 2026 and the closing ceremony is marked to be hosted on 25th January, 2026 at Rotary Sadan.

Eminent personalities like actor Rwitobroto Mukherjee, music director Nabarun Bose, film director Suman Maitra and film producer Animesh Ganguly had joined the film festival for a panel discussion. Dr. Noveena Chakravorty, Associate Professor, School of Media and Communication, Adamas University has also been one of the panellists along with the guest panel. The panel discussion dived deep into the pertinent theme “How will AI Reshape the Future of Cinema?” providing the students with valuable insights.

The Festival Chairperson, Sourav Chakraborty and Festival Coordinator Saswati Guha Chakraborty’s vision for the film festival has been “Choto Chobir Boro Utsav. Following this theme films across the world from India, Korea, Australia, Russian Democratic Federation and many other countries were screened at the campus for the students and audience. Mr. Arnab Basu, Assistant Professor, Department of Media Studies and Dr. Swati Agarwal, HoD, Department of Media Studies have co-ordinated the festival at the campus, making it a grand success.

The event was graced by the Pro Vice Chancellor, Deans, Directors and other dignitaries from the campus. Students from the School of Media and Communication, Adamas University have also got an exclusive internship opportunity at the 6th International Kolkata Short Film Festival 2026.

Last updated on 31 Jan 2026
IKSFF Adamas University
