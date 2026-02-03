CBSE Admit Card 2026 OUT for Class 10, 12 Board Exams - How to Collect Hall Tickets?

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has activated the much-awaited admit card download link for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2026 on its official Pariksha Sangam portal. With the release of hall tickets, schools have begun the process of accessing and distributing admit cards to students ahead of the commencement of the board examinations.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has activated the much-awaited admit card download link for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2026 on its official Pariksha Sangam portal at parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. With the release of hall tickets, schools have begun the process of accessing and distributing admit cards to students ahead of the commencement of the board examinations.

For the CBSE Board Exams 2026, regular students are not required to download their admit cards individually. Instead, school authorities must log in to the Pariksha Sangam portal using their official credentials to download the admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 students. After downloading, the hall tickets must be signed and stamped by the school principal before being issued to students. The printed admit card bearing the school stamp and principal’s signature is mandatory for entry into the examination centre.

The CBSE admit card 2026 contains crucial information required for appearing in the board examinations. Details printed on the hall ticket include the student’s name, roll number and date of birth, along with the name and complete address of the examination centre. It also mentions subject-wise exam dates, shift timings and subject codes. Students are advised to carefully check all particulars on the admit card and immediately report any discrepancies to their school authorities for timely correction.

As per the official schedule, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will begin on February 17, 2026. The Class 10 examinations will be conducted in phases and conclude on March 11, 2026. Meanwhile, the Class 12 board exams will continue until April 10, 2026, covering all subjects, including those with revised examination dates announced earlier by the board. Students must carry their original, duly signed and stamped admit card to the examination centre on each exam day.

CBSE has reiterated that regular students must collect their hall tickets directly from their schools and not attempt to download them from the portal. Private candidates, where applicable, may access their admit cards as per separate notifications issued by the board. Schools have been advised to distribute admit cards well in advance to prevent last-minute inconvenience and ensure smooth conduct of examinations.

Students and parents are encouraged to remain in close contact with school authorities regarding the distribution of admit cards and exam-related instructions. CBSE has also cautioned that admit cards without the principal’s signature or school stamp will be considered invalid, and students will not be allowed to appear for the examination without a valid hall ticket.