CTET 2026

CTET 2026 to Be Held on Two Days After Date Revision by CBSE! Check Exam Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Feb 2026
File Image

Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the examination dates for the 21st edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 in view of the large number of applications received this year. According to the official notice, the CTET 2026 examination, which was earlier scheduled to be conducted on February 8, 2026, will now be held over two days on February 7 and February 8, 2026.

CBSE stated that the decision to extend the examination to two days was taken to ensure the smooth conduct of the test for all registered candidates. The CTET 2026 will be conducted across 140 cities nationwide, providing candidates with widespread access to examination centres.

Candidates have been advised to carefully check the date, shift and timing of their respective examinations as mentioned on their CTET admit cards. CBSE has also instructed candidates to reach their allotted examination centres well in advance, as no entry will be permitted once the examination has commenced. Aspirants must carry their admit card along with a valid original photo identity proof for verification at the centre.

As per the revised schedule, CTET Paper II will be held in the morning shift from 9.30 AM to Noon, followed by Paper I in the afternoon shift from 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM on both February 7 and February 8. CBSE has clearly stated that no requests for changes in examination city, centre or date will be entertained under any circumstances, and candidates must appear strictly as per the details mentioned on their admit cards.

The CTET 2026 examination will be conducted in 20 languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Tamil, Telugu, Tibetan, Manipuri, Marathi, Bangla, Garo, Khasi, Malayalam, Mizo, Nepali, Oriya, Gujarati, Kannada, Punjabi, Sanskrit and Urdu, ensuring inclusivity for candidates from diverse linguistic backgrounds.

CTET is conducted for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 8 in central government schools and other institutions that recognise CTET scores. The examination consists of two papers: Paper I for candidates seeking eligibility to teach primary classes from 1 to 5, and Paper II for those aiming to teach upper primary classes from 6 to 8.

