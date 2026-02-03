Mumbai University

Mumbai University Postpones Winter 2025 Exams Again Amid Election Counting - New Dates Out

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Feb 2026
10:55 AM

File Image

Summary
Mumbai University has once again deferred its Winter 2025 examination schedule, citing the counting process for the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad elections.
This marks the second rescheduling of the exams, which were earlier postponed due to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, causing continued changes in the academic calendar for students across faculties.

Mumbai University has once again deferred its Winter 2025 examination schedule, citing the counting process for the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad elections. This marks the second rescheduling of the exams, which were earlier postponed due to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, causing continued changes in the academic calendar for students across faculties.

In an official notification, the university informed all Heads of University Departments, the Directors of Thane and Kalyan sub-centres, the Director of the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), and Principals of all affiliated colleges that the Winter 2025 examinations have been postponed. The decision, the university stated, has been taken in view of the Zilla Parishad election counting process, which requires administrative arrangements that could affect the smooth conduct of examinations.

Earlier, Mumbai University had announced that examinations originally scheduled for mid-January 2026 would be shifted to February. As part of that revision, exams planned for January 14 were rescheduled to February 4, 2026, due to the municipal elections. However, with the announcement of Zilla Parishad election counting, the university has now revised the schedule once again.

As per the latest update, examinations that were scheduled to be held on February 9 and February 10, 2026, have been postponed further. The paper earlier fixed for February 9, 2026, will now be conducted on February 24, 2026, while the examination scheduled for February 10, 2026, has been rescheduled to February 25, 2026. All papers planned on these dates will be held on the revised dates without any change in their structure.

The university has clarified that the examination timings will remain unchanged and will be conducted as per the original timetable. Heads of departments and principals of affiliated colleges have been directed to immediately inform students and concerned staff about the revised dates to ensure timely communication and smooth coordination.

Students are advised to regularly check official university notifications for further updates related to the Winter 2025 examinations, as the revised schedule will now be followed unless any additional changes are announced.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 03 Feb 2026
10:56 AM
