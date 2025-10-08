GD Birla Centre for Education

Young Minds Shine Bright at GALAXIS 2025 — Kolkata’s 1st Interschool Astrophysics Symposium

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Oct 2025
13:06 PM

GD Birla Centre for Education

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Kolkata’s scientific and academic community witnessed a stellar milestone as GD Birla Centre for Education hosted GALAXIS 2025.
The groundbreaking event brought together some of Kolkata’s brightest students in an inspiring celebration of discovery, innovation, and a shared love for the cosmos.

Kolkata’s scientific and academic community witnessed a stellar milestone as GD Birla Centre for Education hosted GALAXIS 2025, the city’s first-ever interschool astrophysics symposium, on September 25. The groundbreaking event brought together some of Kolkata’s brightest students in an inspiring celebration of discovery, innovation, and a shared love for the cosmos.

Designed to go beyond textbooks, GALAXIS 2025 aimed to cultivate a deeper curiosity in Astrophysics and Cosmology among school students. Structured in two phases — preliminary and final rounds — the symposium evaluated participants on their understanding of advanced scientific concepts and their ability to communicate them effectively.

GALAXIS 2025 aimed to cultivate a deeper curiosity in Astrophysics and Cosmology among school students.

GALAXIS 2025 aimed to cultivate a deeper curiosity in Astrophysics and Cosmology among school students. GD Birla Centre for Education

The preliminary round, held online, saw enthusiastic participation from 17 leading Kolkata schools, each presenting a three-minute abstract on a chosen topic. After careful evaluation, 11 schools advanced to the final round, including St. Joseph & Mary’s School, The Heritage School, G.D. Birla Centre for Education, Ashok Hall Girls’ H.S. School, Indus Valley World School, Hirendra Leela Patranavis School, Garden High School, Little Steps School, Welland Gouldsmith School, Birla High School, Mukundapur, and Sushila Birla Girls’ School.

ADVERTISEMENT

The grand finale, held at the GD Birla Centre for Education auditorium, featured eight-minute seminar-style presentations followed by insightful Q&A sessions. The event was judged by two eminent physicists — Dr. Bidhan Kumar Bhaumik, retired scientist from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), and Dr. Tamal Basak, Assistant Professor at the Indian Centre for Space Physics. Their questions and feedback challenged participants to think deeper and reason critically.

Students impressed the audience through confident, original, and well-researched presentations.

Students impressed the audience through confident, original, and well-researched presentations. GD Birla Centre for Education

The symposium began with an inaugural ceremony and soon turned into an intellectual odyssey, with students impressing the audience through confident, original, and well-researched presentations. At the end of this celestial journey, Ashok Hall Higher Secondary School emerged as the Champion of GALAXIS 2025, earning praise for its clarity, creativity, and scientific depth.

GALAXIS 2025 not only marked a new chapter in Kolkata’s educational landscape but also reaffirmed the power of curiosity-driven learning. More than a competition, it became a celebration of knowledge, imagination, and the enduring human desire to reach for the stars — proving that the future of science is indeed in brilliant hands.

Last updated on 08 Oct 2025
13:07 PM
GD Birla Centre for Education Interschool Fest Astrophysics symposium
Similar stories
St. Xavier’s College

St Xavier's College, Kolkata’s ‘Confluence XVII’ to Rethink Economic Growth in . . .

college events

Army Institute of Management Kolkata Launches BBA Programme, Marking a New Chapter in. . .

IIM

Masai and IIM Trichy Launch AI-Driven Courses in Digital Marketing, Product Managemen. . .

IEM-UEM Group

Puja with a Purpose: IEM-UEM Group Shares Festive Joy with Orphan Students

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Tamil Nadu government

2,708 Teaching Posts to Be Filled in TN Government Arts and Science Colleges- Know De. . .

UPSC

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 to Be Declared Soon at upsc.gov.in; Recruitment for 453 Posts

National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC to Reopen Eligibility Certificate Application Window from October 13 - Check Guid. . .

ICSI CS

ICSI CS December 2025 Enrolment Status Released at icsi.edu - Link and Submission Det. . .

Pharmacy Council of India (PCI)

PCI Opens Portal for Pharmacy Institutions to Apply for 2026-27 Approvals

school closure

Darjeeling Educational Institutions Closed Until Oct 10 Amid Heavy Rainfall and Lands. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality