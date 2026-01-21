IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi Unveils Executive Programme to Shape India’s Healthcare Innovators

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Jan 2026
14:55 PM
IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi File Image

Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has marked a significant milestone in India’s healthcare education ecosystem with the launch of its Executive Programme in Healthcare Entrepreneurship and Management, a forward-looking initiative designed to nurture the next generation of healthcare innovators and leaders. Announced in New Delhi, the programme is being offered through IIT Delhi’s Continuing Education Programme (CEP), a statutory body authorised to conduct certificate programmes and issue credentials.

The launch comes at a time when India’s healthcare sector is undergoing a profound transformation. Rapid advancements in digital health, AI-driven diagnostics, wearable technologies, medical devices and patient-centric care models are redefining how healthcare is delivered and scaled. However, the sector continues to grapple with challenges such as fragmented care systems, regulatory complexity, limited commercialisation pathways and the need for leaders who can bridge clinical insight with technological and business acumen. IIT Delhi’s newly launched programme seeks to address this gap by creating professionals who can translate healthcare innovation into sustainable impact.

Designed as a five-month executive learning experience, the programme combines live online weekend sessions with guided project work, making it accessible to working professionals while maintaining academic rigour. It offers a holistic view of the healthcare innovation lifecycle—from identifying unmet clinical needs to designing, testing and commercialising viable solutions.

Anchored by IIT Delhi’s Centre for Biomedical Engineering and enriched with clinical perspectives from experts at AIIMS Delhi, the programme is led by distinguished faculty members including Dr. Arnab Chanda and Dr. Biswarup Mukherjee. The interdisciplinary structure blends engineering, clinical science, management and entrepreneurship, ensuring participants gain practical, real-world perspectives on building scalable healthcare ventures.

One of the defining features of the programme is its project-driven approach. Participants work on real healthcare problems, developing deployable prototypes under structured mentorship. Through peer learning and expert feedback, learners are encouraged to move beyond theory and build solutions that are both innovative and implementable.

The curriculum covers a wide range of critical themes, including identifying healthcare gaps using empathy and data, applying design thinking to product development, prototyping with 3D printing and digital tools, usability testing and simulated market validation, navigating regulatory and intellectual property frameworks, and creating business models with clear funding and scaling strategies. Participants also gain exposure to branding, pricing, sales and distribution planning within the healthcare context.

Beyond academics, the programme offers tangible professional benefits. Learners receive an e-certificate from CEP, IIT Delhi, gain access to IIT Delhi faculty, AIIMS clinicians and industry experts, and collaborate with peers from diverse backgrounds spanning healthcare, engineering, biotechnology and research. The weekend format and hands-on project work further enhance its appeal to professionals seeking career advancement without disrupting existing commitments.

Open to applicants holding a bachelor’s degree—with prior work or project experience considered desirable—the programme is positioned as an inclusive pathway for professionals, innovators and young graduates aspiring to contribute to India’s healthcare transformation.

With admissions now open for the upcoming cohort, IIT Delhi’s Executive Programme in Healthcare Entrepreneurship and Management stands out as a timely and impactful initiative. By equipping learners with multidisciplinary skills and an innovation-first mindset, the programme reinforces IIT Delhi’s role in shaping leaders who can drive meaningful change in India’s rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

Last updated on 21 Jan 2026
14:56 PM
IIT Delhi Executive Programme Healthcare sector
