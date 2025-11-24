Asia Unites for the 6th Chapter of the Asian Integration Initiative in Vietnam

Summary In a landmark celebration of cross-border collaboration and academic research, EIILM–Kolkata, successfully hosted the 6th Chapter of the Asian Integration Initiative Series of Borderless Asia on 30 October 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Organised in collaboration with the University of Economics and Finance (UEF), Vietnam; SEGi University & Colleges, Malaysia; and Universitas Pancasakti Tegal (UPS), Indonesia, the conference marked a significant expansion of the Borderless Asia initiative conceptualised and convened by Prof. (Dr) R. P. Banerjee, Chairman and Director of EIILM–Kolkata.

In a landmark celebration of cross-border collaboration and academic research, EIILM–Kolkata, in association with The Telegraph Online and anandabazar.com as Digital Media Partners, successfully hosted the 6th Chapter of the Asian Integration Initiative Series of Borderless Asia on 30 October 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Held at the JW Marriott Hotel & Suites Saigon, the international conference centred on the theme “Environment, Technology, Work, Life & Transactions: The Asian Focus for Global Emergence.” The event brought together distinguished leaders from academia, industry, government, and civil society from across Asia and beyond.

Theme Address by Ideator and Convenor, Prof. (Dr.) R.P. Banerjee

Organised in collaboration with the University of Economics and Finance (UEF), Vietnam; SEGi University & Colleges, Malaysia; and Universitas Pancasakti Tegal (UPS), Indonesia, the conference marked a significant expansion of the Borderless Asia initiative conceptualised and convened by Prof. (Dr) R. P. Banerjee, Chairman and Director of EIILM–Kolkata.

Dignitaries from Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, Russia, Mongolia, Poland, Vietnam, and India enriched the discussions with their diverse perspectives.

Keynote Address by Mr. Mahesh Chand Giri, Consul, Consulate General of India, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

The proceedings opened with a keynote address by Mahesh Chand Giri, Consul at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City. Other notable speakers included Dr Do Huu Nguyen Loc, Vice President of UEF, Vietnam; Ho Nhu Duyen, Deputy Director of the Southern Centre for Education and Training Development; and Naresh Pachisia, President of the Bharat Chamber of Commerce.

Several eminent speakers further contributed to the dialogue, among them Stella Lau Kah Wai, Managing Director of SEGi University & Colleges, Malaysia; Prof. (Dr) Srikumar Chakravarthi, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at SEGi University & Colleges; Maneesh Tripathi, Director and CEO of Marble Rocks VCC Fund, Singapore; and Prof. (Dr) Selvaraj Oyyan Pillay, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of TWINTECH International University College of Technology, Malaysia. Dr Taufiqulloh, M.Hum., Head of ADRI Central Java and Rector of UPS, Indonesia, addressed the gathering digitally.

A key highlight of the conference was the global release of Gita for Work and Life by Prof. (Dr) Banerjee, published by Routledge (UK). The book received an enthusiastic response for its contemporary relevance and philosophical depth.

MoU Signing between UEF, Vietnam and EIILM-Kolkata, India for academic collaboration

The event also witnessed the signing of two pivotal Memorandums of Understanding, with UEF Vietnam and TWINTECH Malaysia, establishing long-term collaborations in research and academic initiatives.

Another moment of pride was the unveiling of the Rama Prosad Global University (RPGU) logo, symbolising excellence, unity, and forward vision. This was followed by a stirring rendition of the Song of Asia, written and composed by Prof. (Dr) Banerjee, reinforcing the conference’s message of unity and shared values.

In his closing remarks, Prof. (Dr) R. P. Banerjee said, “The Asian Integration Initiative is not just a conference series; it is a movement for a unified Asia rooted in cooperation, inclusivity, and shared values. EIILM–Kolkata remains deeply committed to building bridges across cultures and creating frameworks for collective global leadership.”

The digital media partner of this conference is The Telegraph Online.