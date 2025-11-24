DMET, Odisha Begins NEET PG 2025 Choice Filling and Locking for Round 1; Deadline Till Tomorrow

Summary Eligible candidates can submit their preferences on the official website, dmetodisha.in, until 11:59 pm on November 25 As per the counselling schedule, the Round 1 seat allotment results will be announced on November 27

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Odisha has started the choice-filling and locking process for Round 1 of Odisha NEET PG 2025 counselling. Eligible candidates can submit their preferences on the official website, dmetodisha.in, until 11:59 pm on November 25.

As per the counselling schedule, the Round 1 seat allotment results will be announced on November 27. Candidates allotted seats must download their allotment letter on November 28 and report to the convener at SCB Medical College, Cuttack, between November 29 and 30, from 10 am to 1 pm, for admission formalities.

According to the Odisha NEET PG 2025 seat matrix,

163 seats are reserved for in-service candidates,

161 seats are available for direct admissions, and

84 seats fall under the management quota.

Additionally, the state has approved 62 new PG seats across six government medical colleges for the academic year 2025–26, further expanding postgraduate medical training capacity.

Odisha NEET PG 2025 Choice Filling: Steps to apply

Visit dmetodisha.in Log in using email ID, password, and security details Fill in preferred seat choices Edit and review the list Lock the choices to complete the process

Candidates must enter their password and OTP before finalising their choices.