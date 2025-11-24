Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 1 Registration Postponed by DME Raipur- Read Details

Summary The updated registration schedule will soon be announced on the official website, cgdme.admissions.nic.in The state counselling is conducted for admission to 50% state quota PG medical seats, and DME Raipur holds four rounds of counselling each year

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Raipur has postponed the Round 1 registration process for Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025 counselling citing unavoidable reasons. The updated registration schedule will soon be announced on the official website, cgdme.admissions.nic.in.

The state counselling is conducted for admission to 50% state quota PG medical seats, and DME Raipur holds four rounds of counselling each year. Candidates will be required to pay an application fee of ₹2,000, while NRI candidates must pay ₹10,000.

Once registrations reopen, applicants will need to complete the online form and fill in their college and course preferences within the stipulated timeline. Seat allotment will be carried out based on merit and the preferences submitted by candidates.

Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025: Documents Required

NEET PG hall ticket

NEET PG scorecard

MBBS/BDS marks cards for all phases/years

Internship completion certificate

MCI/DCI registration certificate

Address proof

SC/ST/PwD/EWS certificate (if applicable)

Three passport-size photographs

Valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar/PAN/Driving Licence/others)

Medical fitness certificate

DME Raipur has advised candidates to regularly visit the official website for the revised counselling dates and further updates.