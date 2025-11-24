Rajasthan government

Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2025 Provisional Merit List Released; 3,707 Candidates Eligible

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Nov 2025
16:01 PM

Summary
A total of 3,707 candidates have been declared eligible for MD and MS admissions, including 2,300 non-service candidates
The Rajasthan NEET PG 2025 counselling process covers 2,107 MD/MS seats, including 980 in government medical colleges and 1,127 in private institutions

The NEET PG Counselling Board, Rajasthan, has released the provisional merit list for Round 1 of Rajasthan NEET PG 2025 counselling. A total of 3,707 candidates have been declared eligible for MD and MS admissions, including 2,300 non-service candidates.

For the first round of admissions, the NEET PG 2025 cut-off scores (without bonus marks for service in state government hospitals) range between 649 and 235.

Recently, the state admissions board also released the Rajasthan NEET PG 2025 fee structure for MD and MS seats in private medical colleges. The highest tuition fee stands at ₹1.5 crore for MD Radio-diagnosis (Radiology) at the Pacific Institute of Medical Sciences, Umarda, Udaipur—making it the most expensive private medical college in the state.

However, the Fee Regulatory Committee has now introduced a uniform fee structure for all private medical colleges and universities. Under the revised norms, the one-time admission fee is fixed at ₹10,000, while additional annual charges are capped at ₹35,000.

The Rajasthan NEET PG 2025 counselling process covers 2,107 MD/MS seats, including 980 in government medical colleges and 1,127 in private institutions. In addition, 189 post-MBBS diploma seats and three post-MBBS DNB seats are available as per the official seat matrix.

Last updated on 24 Nov 2025
16:02 PM
