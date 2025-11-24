NEET UG

Tripura NEET UG 2025: DME Extends Stray Vacancy Round Registration; Allotment on November 25

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Nov 2025
18:29 PM

File Image

Summary
The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tripura has revised the schedule for the NEET UG 2025 stray vacancy round, extending the registration and choice-filling deadline to today, November 24. Candidates can submit their preferences through the official portal, trmcc.admissions.nic.in.

As per the updated timeline, the stray vacancy seat allotment results will be released on November 25. Students must fill in their choices in the order of preference to be considered for the remaining MBBS and BDS seats.

Candidates allotted seats will be required to collect the nomination form from the DME office between November 25 and 27, from 3 pm to 5 pm. They must then report to their allotted colleges with original documents from November 25 to 28, up to 5 pm.

The stray vacancy round is conducted to fill all leftover seats after the completion of Special Round 3 of Tripura NEET UG counselling for MBBS and BDS admissions.

Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2025: Stray Vacancy Revised Schedule

  • Registration & choice filling: November 24
  • Allotment & merit list: November 25
  • Collect nomination from DME office: November 25 to 27
  • Reporting to allotted college: November 25 to 28
  • Last date of admission: November 28
Last updated on 24 Nov 2025
18:30 PM
NEET UG NEET UG 2025
