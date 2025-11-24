Meghalaya NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Counselling on November 26; NEIGRIHMS Issues Guidelines

Summary Candidates attending the session in person must report by 11 am to the Conference Room, UGMC Building, NEIGRIHMS NEIGRIHMS will publish the list of provisionally selected candidates on its official website, neigrihms.gov.in, on November 27

The North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong, will conduct the Meghalaya NEET PG 2025 round 1 counselling on November 26 in hybrid mode. Candidates attending the session in person must report by 11 am to the Conference Room, UGMC Building, NEIGRIHMS.

Candidates opting for online mode are required to send their confirmation via email to ar-academic@neigrihms.gov.in on or before 4 pm, November 25, to be eligible for participation.

NEIGRIHMS will publish the list of provisionally selected candidates on its official website, neigrihms.gov.in, on November 27. A total of 35 seats in MD and MS programmes will be offered through this year’s NEET PG counselling process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Selected candidates must report to their allotted colleges by December 3, 4 pm, for verification and admission formalities. Physical reporting is mandatory for document verification, submission of original certificates, and fee payment.

The official notice cautions candidates about document requirements: “If any of the Original Certificates as mentioned in the prospectus is found defective or at a later date, eligibility for admission will be forfeited. If the certificates are found in any other language except Hindi/English, a copy of the Hindi/English translation by a Gazette Officer should accompany the original certificate,” the institute stated.

Seat allotment will be finalised only after verification of original documents, payment of admission fees, and completion of all required formalities within the stipulated time.