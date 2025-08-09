DPS Megacity

DPS Megacity Hosts Econclave 2025, Uniting Schools for Insightful Economic Discourse

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Aug 2025
12:01 PM

DPS Megacity

Summary
Delhi Public School Megacity, Kolkata, hosted Econclave 2025, a thought-provoking seminar organised by its Economics Department, bringing together young minds to discuss contemporary socio-economic issues in India. With participation from fifteen leading schools, the event served as a platform for research, dialogue, and critical thinking on pressing national challenges.

The seminar began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp.

Graced by Chief Guest Dr Soumendra Nath Sikdar, retired professor from IIM Joka, along with Academic Director Dr Suman Singh Ganguly, Principal Mrs. Tilottama Mallik, and distinguished judges Dr Prithviraj Guha and Dr Saswatee Mukherjee from Presidency University, the seminar began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, a soulful performance by the school choir, and the unveiling of the Econclave poster symbolising the power of knowledge.

Participating schools included Adamas International School, Don Bosco (Liluah and Park Circus), DPS Ruby Park, DPS Newtown, La Martiniere for Girls, and other esteemed institutions. Dr Sikdar’s keynote address traced India’s economic journey since independence, setting the stage for student presentations on diverse topics such as the informal sector, internal migration, social protection schemes, monetary policy, and the economic repercussions of terrorism.

The awards reflected the calibre of the competition—La Martiniere for Girls won Best PowerPoint Presentation, Khushi Jain from Sushila Birla Girls’ School received Best Speaker, and Don Bosco, Park Circus earned Best Research. DPS Megacity emerged as the Overall Winner, marking a proud moment for the host school.

The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks from Vice Principal Mr Anirban Roy, who applauded the participants, organisers, and judges for making Econclave 2025 a celebration of economic awareness and youth-led discourse.

