DPS Ruby Park

DPS Ruby Park Kolkata Celebrates 165th Birth Anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 May 2026
12:42 PM

DPS Ruby Park

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Summary
The celebration highlighted Tagore’s contributions as a poet, philosopher, playwright and composer whose works continue to shape India’s cultural and intellectual identity
The event ended with a vote of thanks, followed by the National Anthem, a composition by Rabindranath Tagore, underscoring his lasting influence on India’s national identity and cultural heritage

Delhi Public School Ruby Park commemorated the 165th birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore with a cultural programme marked by music, dance and drama, paying tribute to the literary icon’s enduring legacy.

The celebration highlighted Tagore’s contributions as a poet, philosopher, playwright and composer whose works continue to shape India’s cultural and intellectual identity. The event opened with a floral tribute to the “Gurudev,” followed by a soulful rendition of “Mono Jaago Mongolo Loke” and “Prothom Tobo Aadi Shakti.”

A key highlight of the programme was a Bengali theatrical presentation titled “Shikhangone Mukto dharar daak,” inspired by Tagore’s philosophy of education, which emphasises learning through nature and holistic development.

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The cultural evening concluded with a graceful dance performance set to “Uriye Dwaja Abhrabhedi Rathe,” reflecting themes of devotion and renunciation of worldly attachments in pursuit of the divine.

The event ended with a vote of thanks, followed by the National Anthem, a composition by Rabindranath Tagore himself, underscoring his lasting influence on India’s national identity and cultural heritage.

Last updated on 16 May 2026
12:42 PM
DPS Ruby Park Rabindra Jayanti
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