BIT Mesra Signs MoU with Arizona State University to Expand Global Academic Collaboration

Summary In a significant step towards strengthening international academic engagement and fostering global learning opportunities, Birla Institute of Technology Mesra has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Arizona State University. The collaboration aims to create a strong framework for academic cooperation, faculty engagement, student development, and knowledge-sharing initiatives between the two institutions.

In a significant step towards strengthening international academic engagement and fostering global learning opportunities, Birla Institute of Technology Mesra has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Arizona State University, one of the leading public research universities in the United States. The collaboration aims to create a strong framework for academic cooperation, faculty engagement, student development, and knowledge-sharing initiatives between the two institutions.

The MoU, signed on May 13, 2026, marks a major milestone in BIT Mesra’s efforts to enhance its international outreach and align itself with globally evolving academic standards. Through this partnership, both institutions will explore opportunities in faculty development and exchange programmes, student engagement initiatives, academic workshops, conferences, symposia, and collaborative educational practices.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by senior representatives from both institutions. BIT Mesra

The agreement is expected to encourage deeper interaction between students and faculty members from both universities, enabling the exchange of ideas, research perspectives, and innovative teaching methodologies. Discussions under the collaboration will also focus on shared approaches to course design, engineering education, interdisciplinary learning, and global academic integration.

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The MoU signing ceremony was attended by senior representatives from both institutions. Representing BIT Mesra were Professor Indranil Manna, Vice Chancellor, and Dr. Shradha Shivani, Dean of Alumni and International Relations. The delegation from Arizona State University included Dr. Teresa Wu, Vice Dean of Academic and Student Affairs and President’s Professor at the School of Computing and Augmented Intelligence, Jeremy Helm, Senior Director of Academic and Student Affairs, Jeffrey Goss, Associate Vice Provost for Southeast Asia and Executive Director of Global Outreach and Extended Education, Dr. Patrick Phelan, Associate Dean of Graduate Programs and Director of the ASU Energy Efficiency Center, and Kyle Squires, Dean of the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering.

Speaking on the collaboration, Professor Indranil Manna highlighted that the partnership reflects the broader vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which encourages the internationalisation of higher education in India. He noted that the alliance combines BIT Mesra’s strong technical foundation with Arizona State University’s global innovation ecosystem, thereby creating opportunities for multidisciplinary learning and research exposure.

He further emphasised that the initiative seeks to bridge the long-standing gap between education and employability by providing students with international academic exposure and industry-relevant learning experiences. According to him, such collaborations are essential for preparing students to thrive in an increasingly interconnected and technology-driven global landscape.

The partnership also opens the door for future discussions on collaborative research projects, international academic programmes, and long-term institutional cooperation. Both institutions are expected to work closely on initiatives that promote innovation, global engagement, and cross-border academic excellence.

With this strategic alliance, BIT Mesra continues to strengthen its position as a globally connected institution committed to advancing research, innovation, and international academic collaboration. The MoU with Arizona State University is expected to create meaningful opportunities for students and faculty while contributing to India’s growing aspirations of becoming a global knowledge hub.