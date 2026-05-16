COMEDK Releases UGET 2026 Provisional Answer Key for Engineering; Get Download Link

Summary Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download the answer key, response sheet and question paper from the official website, COMEDK Official Website Students who are dissatisfied with the provisional answer key have been given the option to raise objections by paying a fee of Rs 500 per challenged question

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) on Friday released the provisional answer key for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download the answer key, response sheet and question paper from the official website, COMEDK Official Website.

Students who are dissatisfied with the provisional answer key have been given the option to raise objections by paying a fee of Rs 500 per challenged question. According to the official schedule, candidates can submit objections to the COMEDK UGET 2026 answer key till May 18, 2026, up to 2 pm.

The COMEDK UGET final answer key will be published on May 23 at 2 pm, while the examination results are scheduled to be announced on May 29 at 4 pm.

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The COMEDK UGET 2026 examination was conducted on May 9 in three shifts across multiple centres.

COMEDK UGET Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website, comedk.org

Click on the login portal

Enter the application sequence number or user ID and password

The COMEDK UGET answer key PDF will appear on the screen

Download and save the provisional answer key for future reference

Candidates are advised to carefully verify their responses using the provisional answer key before submitting objections within the stipulated deadline.