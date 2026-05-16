BIEAP

BIEAP Releases AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2026 for 1st, 2nd Year; Download Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 May 2026
12:12 PM

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Summary
Students who have registered for the AP Inter supplementary examinations can now download their admit cards from the official website, BIEAP Official Website
To access the AP Inter IPASE hall ticket 2026, students are required to enter their IPASE May 2026 roll number or previous hall ticket number in the case of second-year candidates, along with their date of birth

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) on Friday released the hall tickets for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) May 2026. Students who have registered for the AP Inter supplementary examinations can now download their admit cards from the official website, BIEAP Official Website.

To access the AP Inter IPASE hall ticket 2026, students are required to enter their IPASE May 2026 roll number or previous hall ticket number in the case of second-year candidates, along with their date of birth.

According to the schedule announced by BIEAP, the AP Intermediate supplementary examinations for both first-year and second-year students will be conducted from May 21 to June 4, 2026. The examinations will be held in two sessions — from 9 am to 12 pm in the morning and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm in the afternoon.

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The board has instructed students to report to the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Candidates arriving after 9 am for the morning session or after 2:30 pm for the afternoon session will not be permitted to enter the examination hall.

This year, the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Public Examination results for science, arts and commerce streams were declared on April 15. The overall pass percentage stood at 77% for first-year students and 81% for second-year students.

AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2026: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official BIEAP website
  • Click on the “Download I.P.A.S.E Theory Hall Tickets May 2026” link
  • Enter the required login credentials
  • Click on “Download hall ticket”
  • Verify the details and save a copy for future reference

BIEAP has advised students to carefully verify their name, examination medium and subjects mentioned on the hall ticket. In case of any discrepancy, candidates have been directed to contact their college principal for correction.

The board further stated that no student will be allowed to appear for the examination without the officially issued AP Inter supplementary hall ticket.

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Last updated on 16 May 2026
12:13 PM
BIEAP AP Inter Exam 2026 Admit Card
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