Central Board of Secondary Examinations (CBSE)

CBSE Defends On-Screen Marking System Amid Concerns Over Class 12 Evaluation 2026

PTI
PTI
Posted on 16 May 2026
12:36 PM

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Summary
Marking a first, the CBSE carried out a full-scale evaluation of the Class-12 exam answer sheets through OSM
The clarification came after several social-media posts appeared following the declaration of the Class-12 results, particularly regarding marks obtained by students in Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics

The CBSE on Friday defended its on-screen marking system amid concerns over the evaluation of the Class-12 exam papers, saying the mechanism was introduced to ensure transparency, fairness and consistency in assessment, while reiterating that the re-evaluation option for students will continue.

The clarification came after several social-media posts appeared following the declaration of the Class-12 results, particularly regarding marks obtained by students in Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics.

"It has been observed that following the declaration of the CBSE Class XII results, several posts have appeared on social media regarding the assessment under the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, particularly in relation to marks obtained by students in Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics," the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said in a post on X.

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The board said the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system aims to promote uniformity and objectivity in the evaluation of answer scripts across subjects and regions.

"The OSM system was introduced to enhance transparency, fairness, and consistency in the evaluation process by ensuring stepwise marking, which has long been a salient feature of the Board's evaluation framework. The system aims to promote uniformity and objectivity in the assessment of answer scripts across subjects and across regions," it said.

The board also reiterated that students dissatisfied with their results would continue to have the opportunity to seek re-evaluation.

"Another key feature of the Board's evaluation system has been the opportunity afforded for re-evaluation provided to students who may be dissatisfied with their results. This reflects the Board's commitment to transparency, fairness, and equity. Accordingly, this opportunity will be made available this year as well," it said.

"Students may apply for copies of their evaluated answer books, and in case any discrepancy is observed by them, they may request for corrective action," it said.

The CBSE said the process would have to be undertaken through the mechanism prescribed by it and reiterated its commitment to maintaining a "fair, just, consistent and equitable assessment system".

The CBSE declared the Class-12 exam results on Wednesday, revealing that more than 85 per cent candidates have cleared the test this year. The results show that overall, the pass rate dipped by more than 3 percentage points compared to the previous year.

Marking a first, the CBSE carried out a full-scale evaluation of the Class-12 exam answer sheets through OSM.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 16 May 2026
12:37 PM
Central Board of Secondary Examinations (CBSE) CBSE 2026 CBSE
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