Andhra University Declares AP ICET Result 2026; Pass Percentage Stands at 91.41%

Summary Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download their AP ICET 2026 rank cards from the official website, AP ICET Official Portal According to the official data released along with the results, a total of 23,198 candidates appeared for the AP ICET 2026 examination, of which 21,205 candidates qualified

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, on Friday announced the results of the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download their AP ICET 2026 rank cards from the official website, AP ICET Official Portal.

According to the official data released along with the results, a total of 23,198 candidates appeared for the AP ICET 2026 examination, of which 21,205 candidates qualified. The overall pass percentage this year has been recorded at 91.41%.

To access the AP ICET 2026 rank card, candidates are required to enter their registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth on the result portal.

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The AP ICET 2026 examination was conducted on May 2 in two shifts. The provisional answer key was released on May 6, while candidates were allowed to raise objections till May 8.

AP ICET Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to check and download their scorecards:

Visit the official AP ICET website

Click on the AP ICET 2026 result or rank card download link

Enter the registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth

Click on the “View Rank Card” option

The result will appear on the screen

Download and save the rank card for future reference

The AP ICET scorecard will contain the following information:

Candidate’s personal details

Subject-wise marks

Total score obtained

State rank

Qualifying status

AP ICET is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes offered by universities and affiliated colleges across Andhra Pradesh.