Andhra Pradesh

Andhra University Declares AP ICET Result 2026; Pass Percentage Stands at 91.41%

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 May 2026
13:22 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download their AP ICET 2026 rank cards from the official website, AP ICET Official Portal
According to the official data released along with the results, a total of 23,198 candidates appeared for the AP ICET 2026 examination, of which 21,205 candidates qualified

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, on Friday announced the results of the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download their AP ICET 2026 rank cards from the official website, AP ICET Official Portal.

According to the official data released along with the results, a total of 23,198 candidates appeared for the AP ICET 2026 examination, of which 21,205 candidates qualified. The overall pass percentage this year has been recorded at 91.41%.

To access the AP ICET 2026 rank card, candidates are required to enter their registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth on the result portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AP ICET 2026 examination was conducted on May 2 in two shifts. The provisional answer key was released on May 6, while candidates were allowed to raise objections till May 8.

AP ICET Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to check and download their scorecards:

  • Visit the official AP ICET website
  • Click on the AP ICET 2026 result or rank card download link
  • Enter the registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth
  • Click on the “View Rank Card” option
  • The result will appear on the screen
  • Download and save the rank card for future reference

The AP ICET scorecard will contain the following information:

  • Candidate’s personal details
  • Subject-wise marks
  • Total score obtained
  • State rank
  • Qualifying status

AP ICET is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes offered by universities and affiliated colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

Last updated on 16 May 2026
13:23 PM
Andhra Pradesh AP ICET 2026 Results out
Similar stories
Engineering

COMEDK Releases UGET 2026 Provisional Answer Key for Engineering; Get Download Link

Telangana government

TS DOST 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Out; Download Link Here

Central Board of Secondary Examinations (CBSE)

CBSE Defends On-Screen Marking System Amid Concerns Over Class 12 Evaluation 2026

Kerala SSLC

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Opens SSLC 2026 Revaluation, Photocopy and Scrutiny Applicati. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Engineering

COMEDK Releases UGET 2026 Provisional Answer Key for Engineering; Get Download Link

Telangana government

TS DOST 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Out; Download Link Here

DPS Ruby Park

DPS Ruby Park Kolkata Celebrates 165th Birth Anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore

Central Board of Secondary Examinations (CBSE)

CBSE Defends On-Screen Marking System Amid Concerns Over Class 12 Evaluation 2026

Kerala SSLC

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Opens SSLC 2026 Revaluation, Photocopy and Scrutiny Applicati. . .

BIEAP

BIEAP Releases AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2026 for 1st, 2nd Year; Download Li. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality