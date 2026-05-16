Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Opens SSLC 2026 Revaluation, Photocopy and Scrutiny Application; Know Steps

Summary Candidates who are dissatisfied with their marks or wish to have their answer sheets rechecked can now apply online through the official SSLC examination portal This year, a total of 4,14,290 students appeared for the Kerala SSLC examinations, of which 4,10,456 qualified for higher studies

A day after the declaration of the Kerala SSLC Result 2026, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on Saturday opened the application process for revaluation, photocopy of answer scripts and scrutiny for Class 10 students. Candidates who are dissatisfied with their marks or wish to have their answer sheets rechecked can now apply online through the official SSLC examination portal.

Students who failed in one or more subjects, as well as those expecting higher scores, are eligible to apply for revaluation, photocopy and scrutiny services. However, the board clarified that these facilities will not be available for the Information Technology (IT) paper.

This year, a total of 4,14,290 students appeared for the Kerala SSLC examinations, of which 4,10,456 qualified for higher studies. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 99.07%. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 99.22%, while boys secured 98.93%. As many as 30,514 students scored A+ grades in all subjects.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board stated that students applying for revaluation need not submit a separate application for scrutiny for the same subject. It further clarified that only applications confirmed by the respective headmaster and submitted along with the prescribed fee payment will be processed.

Kerala SSLC Revaluation 2026: Steps to Apply

Visit the official Kerala SSLC website

Click on ‘Revaluation/Photocopy/Scrutiny Application Registration’ under the latest notifications section

Enter the registration number and date of birth

Select the subject and choose the required service — revaluation, photocopy or scrutiny

Submit the application form

Take a printout of the application

Submit the printed copy along with the applicable fee to the headmaster of the examination centre where the student appeared for the exam

Revaluation: Rs 400 per subject

Photocopy of answer script: Rs 200 per subject

Scrutiny: Rs 50 per subject

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has reiterated that only fee-paid applications verified by the school headmaster will be considered valid for further processing.

Cookies help this site function, measure usage, and support marketing. Manage your cookie preferences anytime. Learn more about our cookie policy.