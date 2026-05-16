TS DOST 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Out; Download Link Here

Summary Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check their allotment status through the official admission portal, TS DOST Admission Portal Students allotted seats in the first phase are required to complete the self-reporting process between May 15 and May 23, 2026

The Telangana Degree Online Services Telangana (TS DOST) has announced the Phase 1 seat allotment result for the 2026 admission cycle. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check their allotment status through the official admission portal, TS DOST Admission Portal.

Students allotted seats in the first phase are required to complete the self-reporting process between May 15 and May 23, 2026. The allotment result has been made available online, and candidates can access it by logging in with their credentials.

TS DOST Phase 1 Allotment Result 2026: Steps to Download

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Candidates can follow these steps to download the allotment result:

Visit the official TS DOST portal

Click on the “TS DOST Phase 1 Allotment Result 2026” link on the homepage

Enter the required login credentials

Click on the submit button

The allotment result will appear on the screen

Download and save the result for future reference

Take a printout of the allotment letter if needed

Candidates who have secured seats in the first phase must complete self-reporting on or before May 23, 2026. The authorities have stated that failure to complete the process within the deadline may result in cancellation of the allotted seat.

TS DOST serves as a unified online admission platform for undergraduate programmes offered by state universities and affiliated colleges across Telangana.

Admissions are conducted for institutions affiliated with several universities, including Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Palamuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana University, Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University and the Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training.

Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding further counselling rounds and admission-related procedures.