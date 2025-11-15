Annual Event

DPS Ruby Park Hosts Reverence 2025 with Grandeur at Science City Auditorium

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Nov 2025
10:09 AM

DPS Ruby Park

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp to the accompaniment of the chant, Guru Vandana
The event was elevated by the illustrious presence of esteemed guests and dignitaries, including the members of the Management and Principals of well-known schools of the city

Reverence 2025, the Annual Prize Distribution ceremony of Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, was commemorated with profound zeal and grandeur on Saturday, 8 November 2025 at the Science City auditorium.

The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp to the accompaniment of the chant, Guru Vandana. The school choir serenaded all present with a soul-stirring welcome song, Adi Ananta. This was followed by a magnificent orchestral symphony that enthralled the audience with its masterfully re-envisioned rendition of the James Bond theme entitled ‘007 License to Thrill’ .

The event was elevated by the illustrious presence of esteemed guests and dignitaries, including the members of the Management and Principals of well-known schools of the city. Mr Yoshihisa ISHIKAWA, the Consul-General of Japan in India, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest for the evening. Mr. Pratap Biswas, the

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Commissioner (2) of Police , Eastern Division, Kolkata Police was the Guest of Honour at the event.

DPS Ruby Park has always strived to nurture responsible and future-ready citizens by combining traditional values with modern ethos and this has resulted in the attainment of milestones in scholastic and co-scholastic domains. Reverence 2025 was an attempt to uphold the school’s academic legacy, which celebrated and honoured the students who garnered accolades through their unwavering perseverance and dedicated pursuit of excellence. The academic achievers of the session 2024-25 were commended for their zeal and dedication during the Prize Distribution programme.

The most captivating segment of the evening was the play, Seven Samurai, an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa’s classic film by the same name. The production aimed to introduce the students to a new cultural influence and highlight the multifaceted and profound themes of the complexities of human relationships, courage and resilience. It was an attempt to highlight the spirit of teamwork and social justice in human lives. The visual grandeur stood as a testament to the relentless dedication and seamless coordination of over three hundred students, who contributed in multifarious capacities—ranging from playback singing and voice-over to dance and logistics. Their unwavering commitment to both the conceptualisation and flawless execution of this magnificent spectacle culminated in the resounding success of the programme. The event came to its natural conclusion with the Vote of Thanks delivered by the Head girl, Ahana De.

Last updated on 15 Nov 2025
10:11 AM
Annual Event School Events DPS Ruby Park
Similar stories
International conference

Heritage Business School Hosts International Conference on Sustainable Development

IIEST Shibpur

NerdCon 3.0 Returns to IIEST Shibpur with Creativity, Curiosity, and Campus-Wide Fand. . .

St Xavier's College

Boiragi 2025 Celebrates Bengal’s Folk Spirit at St Xavier’s College with Cultural. . .

XIMB

Athlos 2025 Wraps Up at XIMB with Three Days of High-Voltage Sports, Spirit and Succe. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
International conference

Heritage Business School Hosts International Conference on Sustainable Development

IIEST Shibpur

NerdCon 3.0 Returns to IIEST Shibpur with Creativity, Curiosity, and Campus-Wide Fand. . .

UPPSC

UPPSC Announces RO/ARO Mains Examination 2023 Schedule; Check Detailed Timetable Insi. . .

Bar Council of India

Bar Council of India To Issue AIBE 20 Admit Card Tomorrow, Exam on November 30

FMGE December 2025

FMGE December 2025 Registration Begins, Bulletin Out - Application Link and Steps

WBJEEB

WBJEEB Opens JENPAS 2025 Counselling Registration for BSc Nursing, Paramedical; No Mo. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality