DPS Ruby Park Hosts Reverence 2025 with Grandeur at Science City Auditorium

Reverence 2025, the Annual Prize Distribution ceremony of Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, was commemorated with profound zeal and grandeur on Saturday, 8 November 2025 at the Science City auditorium.

The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp to the accompaniment of the chant, Guru Vandana. The school choir serenaded all present with a soul-stirring welcome song, Adi Ananta. This was followed by a magnificent orchestral symphony that enthralled the audience with its masterfully re-envisioned rendition of the James Bond theme entitled ‘007 License to Thrill’ .

The event was elevated by the illustrious presence of esteemed guests and dignitaries, including the members of the Management and Principals of well-known schools of the city. Mr Yoshihisa ISHIKAWA, the Consul-General of Japan in India, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest for the evening. Mr. Pratap Biswas, the

Deputy Commissioner (2) of Police , Eastern Division, Kolkata Police was the Guest of Honour at the event.

DPS Ruby Park has always strived to nurture responsible and future-ready citizens by combining traditional values with modern ethos and this has resulted in the attainment of milestones in scholastic and co-scholastic domains. Reverence 2025 was an attempt to uphold the school’s academic legacy, which celebrated and honoured the students who garnered accolades through their unwavering perseverance and dedicated pursuit of excellence. The academic achievers of the session 2024-25 were commended for their zeal and dedication during the Prize Distribution programme.

The most captivating segment of the evening was the play, Seven Samurai, an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa’s classic film by the same name. The production aimed to introduce the students to a new cultural influence and highlight the multifaceted and profound themes of the complexities of human relationships, courage and resilience. It was an attempt to highlight the spirit of teamwork and social justice in human lives. The visual grandeur stood as a testament to the relentless dedication and seamless coordination of over three hundred students, who contributed in multifarious capacities—ranging from playback singing and voice-over to dance and logistics. Their unwavering commitment to both the conceptualisation and flawless execution of this magnificent spectacle culminated in the resounding success of the programme. The event came to its natural conclusion with the Vote of Thanks delivered by the Head girl, Ahana De.