DPS Megacity To Hold Econclave 2025- Navigating India's Socio‐Economic Crossroads

In a time of rapid transformation, global uncertainty, and domestic challenges, the role of Economics in shaping India’s future is more vital than ever. Against this backdrop, Delhi Public School Megacity proudly hosts ECONCLAVE 2025—an intellectually engaging seminar focused on India’s pressing socio-economic issues.

Scheduled for 26th July 2025 at DPS Megacity, the event brings together passionate students, educators, and thought leaders for meaningful dialogue on challenges shaping India’s economy and society. From income inequality and youth unemployment to the rural-urban divide, inflation, climate disruptions, gender gaps, and the uneven digital economy—ECONCLAVE 2025 is where critical issues meet informed perspectives.

The Chief Guest for the event will be Dr. Soumyendranath Sikdar (Retired Professor, IIM Joka) and Prof. Dr Saswatee Mukherjee & Prof. Prithviraj Guha (Department of Economics, Presidency University, Kolkata) will grace the event as Judges.

The seminar is not just an academic exercise, but a platform for raising awareness, questioning assumptions, and proposing innovative solutions. It is an opportunity for students to bridge the classroom with real-world complexities, and to think like economists in the making. With its theme of “Knowledge Shines Through,” ECONCLAVE 2025 invites all participants and readers to reflect on the economic choices that define who we are as a society and where we wish to go.

Seminar Highlights:

Research Paper Presentations exploring climate change economics, informal sector dynamics, poverty trends, and social infrastructure bottlenecks

Interactive presentation that gives voice to students’ perspectives on reservation policies, public health expenditure, educational reforms, and more

Expert Keynote Speeches by economists and policymakers who will shed light on India’s current economic trajectory and policy responses

Participating Schools

Vision International School

G.D Goenka, Dakshineshwar

Sushila Birla Girls’ High School

Our Lady Queen of the Missions School

DPS Newtown

DPS Ruby Park

La Martiniere for Girls School

Vivekananda Mission School, Joka

Adamas International School

Don Bosco School, Liluah

Shri Shikshayatan School

Central Modern School

National English School, Baguiati

Don Bosco School, Park Circus

DPS Megacity

The Heritage School

The Sponsor for the event is Bharat Book Distributors with The Telegraph Online Edugraph as the Digital Media Partner.