NEET counselling

TN NEET PG Round 3 Seat Allotment 2025 Declared; 2,545 Candidates Get Admissions, Check Highlights

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Feb 2026
17:28 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates can download their provisional allotment orders from February 16 to 18 up to 3 pm from the official counselling portal
During reporting, candidates must submit original certificates for verification along with a self-declaration, stating that admission will be forfeited if any suppression of facts or misrepresentation is found at any stage

The Selection Committee of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Tamil Nadu has released the Round 3 seat allotment results for NEET PG 2025 for both government and management quota seats. Candidates can download their provisional allotment orders from February 16 to 18 up to 3 pm from the official counselling portal.

Seat Allotment Highlights

  • Management quota: 643 candidates allotted 244 retained previous seats 399 freshly allotted
  • 244 retained previous seats
  • 399 freshly allotted
  • Government quota: 1,902 candidates allotted 667 retained previous seats 1,235 offered admissions
  • 667 retained previous seats
  • 1,235 offered admissions
  • DNB Broad Speciality/Post MBBS/Post Diploma courses: 6 candidates allotted
  • Lowest NEET PG score: 42 for government quota, 9 for management quota
ADVERTISEMENT

Admission & Reporting Guidelines

  • The last date to join allotted colleges is February 19 by 5 pm.
  • Unfilled seats under NRI, Telugu, Malayalam, and religious minority quotas, including CMC 50% minority seats, will be filled through the management quota.
  • Candidates allotted government or government quota seats in self-financing colleges in Round 3 will be blocked from management and DNB Broad Speciality allotments. Those who have joined AIQ Round 3 will also be blocked if the joined list is shared by DGHS.

During reporting, candidates must submit original certificates for verification along with a self-declaration, stating that admission will be forfeited if any suppression of facts or misrepresentation is found at any stage.

The TN NEET PG Round 3 allotment finalises a significant portion of admissions for the academic session 2025–26, providing a last opportunity for eligible candidates to secure government, management, and DNB specialty seats.

Last updated on 16 Feb 2026
17:28 PM
NEET counselling
Similar stories
NEET counselling

MCC Opens NEET PG Stray Vacancy 2025 Registration for All India Quota Seats; Register. . .

Central Board of Secondary Examinations

CBSE Announces Class 12 Practical Exams 2026 Datesheet; Issues Guidelines Regarding M. . .

NEET counselling

Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Allotment Result Released; 386 Candidates Qualify

Reserve Bank of India

RBI Releases Notice For Recruitment of 650 Assistant Vacancies for Panel Year 2025; K. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET counselling

MCC Opens NEET PG Stray Vacancy 2025 Registration for All India Quota Seats; Register. . .

Loreto College

Loreto College's National Seminar Explores Indian Knowledge Systems and Holistic Educ. . .

Central Board of Secondary Examinations

CBSE Announces Class 12 Practical Exams 2026 Datesheet; Issues Guidelines Regarding M. . .

Reserve Bank of India

RBI Releases Notice For Recruitment of 650 Assistant Vacancies for Panel Year 2025; K. . .

NEET counselling

Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Allotment Result Released; 386 Candidates Qualify

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur Expands UG Portfolio with Biomedical Engineering BTech - Seats & Admiss. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality