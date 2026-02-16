TN NEET PG Round 3 Seat Allotment 2025 Declared; 2,545 Candidates Get Admissions, Check Highlights

The Selection Committee of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Tamil Nadu has released the Round 3 seat allotment results for NEET PG 2025 for both government and management quota seats. Candidates can download their provisional allotment orders from February 16 to 18 up to 3 pm from the official counselling portal.
Seat Allotment Highlights
- Management quota: 643 candidates allotted 244 retained previous seats 399 freshly allotted
- 244 retained previous seats
- 399 freshly allotted
- Government quota: 1,902 candidates allotted 667 retained previous seats 1,235 offered admissions
- 667 retained previous seats
- 1,235 offered admissions
- DNB Broad Speciality/Post MBBS/Post Diploma courses: 6 candidates allotted
- Lowest NEET PG score: 42 for government quota, 9 for management quota
Admission & Reporting Guidelines
- The last date to join allotted colleges is February 19 by 5 pm.
- Unfilled seats under NRI, Telugu, Malayalam, and religious minority quotas, including CMC 50% minority seats, will be filled through the management quota.
- Candidates allotted government or government quota seats in self-financing colleges in Round 3 will be blocked from management and DNB Broad Speciality allotments. Those who have joined AIQ Round 3 will also be blocked if the joined list is shared by DGHS.
During reporting, candidates must submit original certificates for verification along with a self-declaration, stating that admission will be forfeited if any suppression of facts or misrepresentation is found at any stage.
The TN NEET PG Round 3 allotment finalises a significant portion of admissions for the academic session 2025–26, providing a last opportunity for eligible candidates to secure government, management, and DNB specialty seats.