TN NEET PG Round 3 Seat Allotment 2025 Declared; 2,545 Candidates Get Admissions, Check Highlights

The Selection Committee of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Tamil Nadu has released the Round 3 seat allotment results for NEET PG 2025 for both government and management quota seats. Candidates can download their provisional allotment orders from February 16 to 18 up to 3 pm from the official counselling portal.

Seat Allotment Highlights

Management quota: 643 candidates allotted 244 retained previous seats 399 freshly allotted

244 retained previous seats

399 freshly allotted

Government quota: 1,902 candidates allotted 667 retained previous seats 1,235 offered admissions

667 retained previous seats

1,235 offered admissions

DNB Broad Speciality/Post MBBS/Post Diploma courses: 6 candidates allotted

Lowest NEET PG score: 42 for government quota, 9 for management quota

Admission & Reporting Guidelines

The last date to join allotted colleges is February 19 by 5 pm.

Unfilled seats under NRI, Telugu, Malayalam, and religious minority quotas, including CMC 50% minority seats, will be filled through the management quota.

Candidates allotted government or government quota seats in self-financing colleges in Round 3 will be blocked from management and DNB Broad Speciality allotments. Those who have joined AIQ Round 3 will also be blocked if the joined list is shared by DGHS.

During reporting, candidates must submit original certificates for verification along with a self-declaration, stating that admission will be forfeited if any suppression of facts or misrepresentation is found at any stage.

The TN NEET PG Round 3 allotment finalises a significant portion of admissions for the academic session 2025–26, providing a last opportunity for eligible candidates to secure government, management, and DNB specialty seats.