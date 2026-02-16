National Testing Agency (NTA)

JEE Mains Session 1 Result 2025 OUT For Over 13 Lakh; 12 Candidates Score 100 Percentile

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Feb 2026
18:28 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates can check their results and download the final answer key on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in
Over 13 lakh candidates appeared for the national-level exam and can now assess their chances of securing admission at top engineering institutes in the country

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of JEE Main 2026 Session 1 for BE/BTech Paper 1. Candidates can check their results and download the final answer key on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main Session 1, which serves as the preliminary stage for JEE Advanced 2026 admissions to IITs, was conducted from January 21 to 29, 2026, in two shifts across 323 cities in India and 15 cities abroad.

Over 13 lakh candidates appeared for the national-level exam and can now assess their chances of securing admission at top engineering institutes in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

NTA has uploaded the final answer key for BE/BTech Paper 1, while the BArch and BPlanning answer keys are expected to be released 10–13 days after the Paper 1 results.

JEE Mains Result 2025: List of Candidates Scoring 100 Percentile

Shreyas Mishra (Delhi-NCT)

Narendrababu Gari Mahith- Andhra Pradesh

Shubham Kumar- Bihar

Kabeer Chhillar- Rajasthan

Chiranjib Kar- Rajasthan

Bhavesh Patra- Odisha

Anay Jain- Haryana

Arnav Gautam- Rajasthan

Pasala Mohith- Andhra Pradesh

Madhav Viradiya- Maharashtra

Purohit Nimay- Gujarat

Vivan Sharad Mahiswari- Telangana

“The NTA Score of 68 candidates has not been declared as they were found indulging in Unfair Means practices/ discrepancies in the identity verification etc,” read the NTA notice.

The declaration of results marks a crucial step for candidates progressing to JEE Advanced 2026, the gateway to undergraduate programs at India’s premier engineering institutions.

Last updated on 16 Feb 2026
18:37 PM
National Testing Agency (NTA) JEE Main 2026 Results out
Similar stories
NEET counselling

TN NEET PG Round 3 Seat Allotment 2025 Declared; 2,545 Candidates Get Admissions, Che. . .

NEET counselling

MCC Opens NEET PG Stray Vacancy 2025 Registration for All India Quota Seats; Register. . .

Central Board of Secondary Examinations

CBSE Announces Class 12 Practical Exams 2026 Datesheet; Issues Guidelines Regarding M. . .

NEET counselling

Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Allotment Result Released; 386 Candidates Qualify

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET counselling

TN NEET PG Round 3 Seat Allotment 2025 Declared; 2,545 Candidates Get Admissions, Che. . .

NEET counselling

MCC Opens NEET PG Stray Vacancy 2025 Registration for All India Quota Seats; Register. . .

Loreto College

Loreto College's National Seminar Explores Indian Knowledge Systems and Holistic Educ. . .

Central Board of Secondary Examinations

CBSE Announces Class 12 Practical Exams 2026 Datesheet; Issues Guidelines Regarding M. . .

Reserve Bank of India

RBI Releases Notice For Recruitment of 650 Assistant Vacancies for Panel Year 2025; K. . .

NEET counselling

Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Allotment Result Released; 386 Candidates Qualify

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality