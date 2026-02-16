JEE Mains Session 1 Result 2025 OUT For Over 13 Lakh; 12 Candidates Score 100 Percentile

Summary Candidates can check their results and download the final answer key on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in Over 13 lakh candidates appeared for the national-level exam and can now assess their chances of securing admission at top engineering institutes in the country

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of JEE Main 2026 Session 1 for BE/BTech Paper 1. Candidates can check their results and download the final answer key on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main Session 1, which serves as the preliminary stage for JEE Advanced 2026 admissions to IITs, was conducted from January 21 to 29, 2026, in two shifts across 323 cities in India and 15 cities abroad.

Over 13 lakh candidates appeared for the national-level exam and can now assess their chances of securing admission at top engineering institutes in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

NTA has uploaded the final answer key for BE/BTech Paper 1, while the BArch and BPlanning answer keys are expected to be released 10–13 days after the Paper 1 results.

JEE Mains Result 2025: List of Candidates Scoring 100 Percentile

Shreyas Mishra (Delhi-NCT)

Narendrababu Gari Mahith- Andhra Pradesh

Shubham Kumar- Bihar

Kabeer Chhillar- Rajasthan

Chiranjib Kar- Rajasthan

Bhavesh Patra- Odisha

Anay Jain- Haryana

Arnav Gautam- Rajasthan

Pasala Mohith- Andhra Pradesh

Madhav Viradiya- Maharashtra

Purohit Nimay- Gujarat

Vivan Sharad Mahiswari- Telangana

“The NTA Score of 68 candidates has not been declared as they were found indulging in Unfair Means practices/ discrepancies in the identity verification etc,” read the NTA notice.

The declaration of results marks a crucial step for candidates progressing to JEE Advanced 2026, the gateway to undergraduate programs at India’s premier engineering institutions.