TNPSC Group 4 Exam Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today- Check Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Jul 2025
Summary
Candidates who have registered can raise objections on the official website, tnpsc.gov.in
The TNPSC group 4 result will be based on the final answer key

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will close the objection window for group 4 recruitment examination provisional answer key today, July 28. Candidates who have registered can raise objections on the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 3,935 vacancies across a wide range of posts, including Village Administrative Officers, Junior Assistants, Typists, Forest Guards, and more.

According to the official website, regardless of the code in the question booklet given to the candidates during the examination, candidates can challenge the answer keys only as per the question number given in the Specimen Question Booklet hosted on the Commission’s website.

Also, candidates must note that once the objection window is closed, the commission will review the feedback and use it in preparing the final answer key. The TNPSC group 4 result will be based on the final answer key. The final answer key will be released after the recruitment process is completed.

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

