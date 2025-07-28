TS PGECET 2025 Counselling Schedule Out - Registration to Begin Soon, Check All Details

Summary The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially announced that the TG/TS PGECET 2025 counselling registration date. The online counselling process is being conducted for postgraduate admissions into ME, MTech, MPharm, MArch, and Pharm D (graduate-level) programmes offered by participating institutes across Telangana.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially announced that the TG/TS PGECET 2025 counselling registration will commence from August 1, 2025. The online counselling process is being conducted for postgraduate admissions into ME, MTech, MPharm, MArch, and Pharm D (graduate-level) programmes offered by participating institutes across Telangana.

The TG PGECET counselling will be conducted online through the official portal — pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in. Candidates holding valid GATE and GPAT scores will be given first preference during the seat allotment, and the remaining vacant seats will be filled using the TS PGECET 2025 scores.

Candidates will be ranked based on their performance in GATE (2023, 2024, or 2025), GPAT (2023, 2024, or 2025), or TG PGECET 2025. The allotment of seats will take into account the merit list, the choices filled by candidates, and the availability of seats in the respective postgraduate programmes.

To be eligible, general category candidates must secure a minimum of 50% marks in their qualifying degree, while reserved category candidates (SC/ST) must have at least 45%. Candidates who are allotted seats can either accept the allotment or opt for upgradation in the subsequent rounds of counselling.

The TG PGECET 2025 exam was conducted in June, and the detailed counselling schedule — including certificate verification, web option entry, and seat allotment dates — will be published soon on the official website.

Students aspiring for postgraduate technical education in Telangana are advised to keep their documents ready and monitor the official portal regularly for further updates.