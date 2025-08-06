SNU Along with ICC Hosts Chemistry Olympiad 2.0 in Honour of Acharya PC Ray

Summary Sister Nivedita University (SNU), in collaboration with the Indian Chemical Council – Eastern Region, successfully organised the 2nd Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray Memorial Chemistry Olympiad 2.0. This two-day academic initiative celebrated the legacy of one of India’s pioneering chemists and educationists, Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray, with the goal of fostering scientific inquiry and academic excellence among budding chemists.

Sister Nivedita University (SNU), in collaboration with the Indian Chemical Council – Eastern Region, successfully organised the 2nd Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray Memorial Chemistry Olympiad 2.0 on July 29 and 30, 2025. This two-day academic initiative celebrated the legacy of one of India’s pioneering chemists and educationists, Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray, with the goal of fostering scientific inquiry and academic excellence among budding chemists.

Held at the SNU campus, the Olympiad saw spirited participation from schools and colleges across the region, creating a vibrant platform for young learners to test and showcase their knowledge in the chemical sciences. The event was inaugurated in the presence of eminent dignitaries including Professor (Dr) Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of SNU; Shri Debarshi Duttagupta, Chairman of ICC Eastern Region and MD, East India Pharmaceutical Works Ltd; and Dr Rajdip Dey, Head of Chemistry at SNU.

The competitions were evaluated by a panel of distinguished judges from academia and industry, including Shri Sitanath Mukhopadhyay (MSME-DFO, Govt. of India), Dr Barun Kanta Bhattacharyya, Professor (Dr) Ashoke Ranjan Thakur, Mr Sandip Mitra, and Mr Chinmoy Palit.

Winners – School Category

1st Prize: National Gems Higher Secondary School (Neelormi Basu, Soham Ghosh, Ankit Das)

2nd Prize: GD Birla Centre for Education (Tanvi Dutta, Anushka Banerjee, Debotroyi Sasmal)

3rd Prize: Jadavpur Vidyapith (Srijan Seal, Sagnik Bhaskar, Swapnonil Nath)

Special Mention: Techno India Group Public School, Hooghly

Winners – College Category

1st Prize: St Xavier’s College, Kolkata (Archishman Banerjee, Debomoyee Nandy, Subhrajit Mondal)

2nd Prize: Sister Nivedita University (Diyashree Ray, Sreejit Roy, Sangdup Sherpa)

3rd Prize: City College (Debayan Rana, Arka Bhattacharjee, Rupsa Maity)

The Olympiad served as more than a competition—it was a celebration of curiosity, critical thinking, and the spirit of scientific discovery. It also reinforced SNU’s mission to bridge academic knowledge with industry insights, preparing students for deeper engagement in the chemical sciences.

By honouring the memory of Acharya PC Ray through such a meaningful academic event, SNU continues to empower the next generation of scientific thinkers and innovators.