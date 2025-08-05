AI Meets Bioscience: Popular Talk at BITM to Explore the Future of Life Sciences

Summary The keynote speaker for the session is Prof. Shekhar C. Mande, Distinguished Professor at the Bioinformatics Centre, Savitribai Phule Pune University This event is designed to foster curiosity and dialogue among students, educators, researchers, and the general public

As Artificial Intelligence continues to redefine the landscape of scientific discovery, its role in the biosciences is emerging as nothing short of transformative. In this context, the Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM), Kolkata — a unit of the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), Ministry of Culture, Government of India — is hosting a special Popular Talk on the “Use of AI in Bioscience” on August 8, 2025, from 11:00 AM onwards.

The keynote speaker for the session is Prof. Shekhar C. Mande, Distinguished Professor at the Bioinformatics Centre, Savitribai Phule Pune University. Prof. Mande is widely recognized for his contributions to structural biology and bioinformatics and is a former Director General of CSIR, India. A recipient of the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Science and Technology (2005), he currently serves as the Chairman of the Governing Body of NCSM.

The talk will delve into how AI is accelerating innovation in fields such as drug discovery, disease diagnostics, genomic analysis, and personalized medicine. By analyzing large-scale biological data with speed and precision, AI is enabling breakthroughs that were once thought to be decades away.

This event is designed to foster curiosity and dialogue among students, educators, researchers, and the general public. It will be held at the BITM premises in Kolkata, and will also be accessible via live stream on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BirlaMuseum/streams

As we stand on the brink of a new era in healthcare and life sciences, this session promises to offer timely insights into how AI is not just shaping the future — it is redefining life itself.