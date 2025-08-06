NEET counselling

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Provisional Merit List Expected Today- Check Dates Here

Posted on 06 Aug 2025
Summary
Candidates who have applied on or before August 4 can check the list on cetcell.mahacet.org, once released
The provisional merit list will be released for MBBS and BDS courses only

The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra will release the list of registered candidates and the provisional merit list for the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2025 today, August 6. Candidates who have applied on or before August 4 can check the list on cetcell.mahacet.org, once released.

As per the schedule, candidates need to fill out their preferences for MBBS and BDS courses after 3 pm today, up to 11:59 pm on August 9. The Maharashtra CAP round 1 selection list for these courses will be announced on August 11. Physical joining, filling of status retention form with all original documents and fees will be done between August 12 and 17 (excluding August 15).

The provisional merit list will be released for MBBS and BDS courses only. The CET Cell will also display the seat matrix for MBBS and BDS courses today. The schedule for subsequent CAP rounds will be announced later, the CET Cell informed.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Last date to apply (for all courses)- August 4 (11:59 pm)

Fee payment (for all courses)- August 5 (11:59 pm)

Uploading of colored scanned copy of original requisite documents on portal as per the list (for all courses)- August 5 (11:59 pm)

Publication of registered candidates' list (for all courses)- August 6

Publication of provisional merit list of registered candidates (for MBBS/BDS course only)- August 6

The schedule for group B (BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS) and group C ( BNYS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O) admissions will be announced in due course.

