NIFT Spot Round Counselling 2025 Choice Filling Closes Today at nift.ac.in- College Reporting Soon

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will close the NIFT spot round counselling 2025 choice filling today. The NIFT spot round seat allotment result 2025 will be declared on August 8. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to fill in their college and course preferences on the official website, nift.ac.in.

As per the NIFT spot counselling schedule, the payment window to pay the balance fee will open on August 8 to 9. The NIFT campus college reporting will commence on August 11. Candidates are advised to fill choice of college and campus carefully, as once a seat is allotted, they have to accept and join the allotted course and campus, failing to which the entire fee will be forfeited, except the security deposit.

Candidates are advised to check the list of all available options for NIFT counselling choice filling.

A total of 1,088 undergraduate (UG) and 448 postgraduate (PG) seats are offered for the NIFT spot counselling 2025 allotment. For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.