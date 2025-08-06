CBSE Makes 75% Attendance Mandatory for 2026 Class 10, 12 Board Exam Eligibility

Summary The board added that regular attendance is essential for meeting the board's examination requirements and for fostering responsible and well-rounded individuals CBSE said a relaxation of 25 per cent is offered in cases of medical emergencies, participation in national or international sports events, and other serious reasons

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) mandated a minimum of 75% attendance for Class 10 and 12 students to be eligible for the 2026 board examinations. Emphasising the importance of regular attendance in fostering discipline and holistic development, the board warned that students falling short of the requirement may be deemed ineligible.

CBSE clarified that a 25% relaxation may be granted in exceptional cases such as medical emergencies or participation in national/international sporting events—provided students submit valid supporting documents and leave applications promptly.

Schools have been directed to keep parents and students informed about the attendance rule and its implications. If a student frequently misses school or fails to meet the attendance requirement, the school should inform the parents in writing. Failure to submit proper leave documentation may lead to students being categorised as non-attending or “dummy” candidates. CBSE also warned of potential surprise inspections to ensure the authenticity of attendance records.

Once schools submit cases of attendance shortage, no further modifications will be permitted, the board added.