MP NEET UG Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2025 Postponed- Fresh Dates Soon

The Department of Public Health and Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh has revised the seat allotment result date for the first round of the MP NEET UG counselling 2025. Candidates who have applied for MP NEET UG counselling can check the official notice on the official website of DME, MP -dme.mponline.gov.in.

The seat allotment result for Round 1 was postponed as the NEET UG counselling schedule was revised.

The official notice reads, “The time table of the first phase of All India Counseling has been changed in the notice issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India on 05/08/2025 (notice attached). Therefore, the result of the fixed seat allocation of Madhya Pradesh State Level Counseling on 06/08/2025 is postponed. The revised time table of the first phase of Madhya Pradesh State Level Counseling will be released after the revised time table of counseling of state quota seats is released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.”

Candidates who get a seat in the first round of medical and dental seats need to report in person at the allotted institute for document verification and admissions from tomorrow, August 7, up to August 16.

MP NEET UG Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to check

1. Go to the official website of DME, MP at dme.mponline.gov.in

2. Open the round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page

3. Enter the login details

4. Click on submit, and your seat allotment result will be displayed

5. Check the seat allotment result

6. Download the allotment order