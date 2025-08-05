SAI International Education Group

SAIMUN 2025: SAI International Unites Delegates from 23 Nations in Record-Breaking Diplomacy Summit

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Aug 2025
15:40 PM

SAI International Education Group

Summary
In a remarkable display of unity, collaboration, and future-forward leadership, SAI International Education Group successfully hosted the 13th edition of its flagship international diplomacy simulation, SAIMUN 2025, on July 25 and 26.
With over 750 student delegates representing 23 nations and 26 top schools, the event reaffirmed its place as India’s largest school-level Model United Nations platform.

Chief Guest, Shri Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, being welcomed warmly by Dr Silpi Sahoo and the students.

Gracing the occasion as Chief Guest, Shri Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, Department of Agriculture and Energy, Government of Odisha, delivered a deeply inspiring address. He reflected on SAI’s visionary founder Dr Bijaya Kumar Sahoo and urged young delegates to lead with Karma, Vishwas, Seva, and Dharma. Drawing from his experiences at global sporting events, he encouraged participants to embody the values of representation, discipline, and global connection.

Chairperson Dr Silpi Sahoo highlighted SAIMUN’s core mission—building global citizens through the lens of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”—the ancient Indian philosophy of One World, One Family. She emphasised that SAIMUN promotes empathy, leadership, and problem-solving by encouraging cross-cultural dialogue and critical global thinking.

This year’s edition featured delegates from countries including Liberia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Syria, Kenya, Qatar, Nepal, and many more. Schools from across India and abroad such as Podar Pearl School (Doha), St. Joseph’s High School, Raj Kumar College (Raipur), Miles Bronson Residential School (Guwahati), and multiple Kendriya Vidyalayas and Adarsha Vidyalayas participated in the landmark event.

The ten dynamic committees, including UNGA-DISEC, UNSC, UNHCR, UN-Women, UNFCCC, WHO, UNICEF, ICC, IPC, and the Indian Parliament, offered delegates a platform to deliberate on some of the world’s most pressing issues—from climate change and gender equity to conflict resolution and refugee rights.

In a heartfelt gesture of service and inclusion, SAIMUN delegates collaborated with students of SAI International School to conduct a special project at a school for mentally challenged children—demonstrating that diplomacy extends beyond conference halls into the real world.

A special Felicitation Ceremony recognised high-achieving students through the Dr Bijaya Kumar Sahoo Global SAIoneer Award in Science, Commerce, and Humanities, alongside the Emerging Entrepreneur Award, underscoring SAI International’s commitment to nurturing young innovators and changemakers.

SAIMUN 2025 wasn't just a summit—it was a global classroom where future diplomats, problem-solvers, and leaders converged to debate, learn, and lead. It bridged continents, connected cultures, and planted seeds of empathy and action in the hearts of tomorrow’s global citizens.

Last updated on 05 Aug 2025
15:44 PM
SAI International Education Group Model United Nations (MUN)
