MCC To Begin Choice Locking For NEET UG Counselling 2025 Today- Know Details Inside

Summary Candidates who want to fill the choices and lock it can do it from the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in With the extension of the first round, dates for the second and subsequent rounds of counselling are also likely to be revised

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC is set to commence the choice locking facility for NEET UG Counselling 2025 from August 6, 2025 onwards. The link to fill choices will be activated at 8 pm today. Candidates who want to fill the choices and lock it can do it from the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

According to the revised schedule, the choice filling can be done till 8 am of August 7, 2025 and choice locking for Round 1 can be done from August 6 to August 7, 2025. Seat processing for Round 1 will be from August 7 to August 8, 2025, and result declaration will be on August 9, 2025. The reporting for Round 1 is from August 9 to August 18, 2025.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to fill choices

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in

2. Click on registration link available on NEET UG counselling page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details

4. Fill the choices as per your need and lock it

5. Click on submit

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Meanwhile, the MCC will close the re-extended registration window for the first round of NEET UG counselling 2025 today, August 6. The reset registration facility is available up to 12 pm and the fee payment window is available up to 6 pm today.

With the extension of the first round, dates for the second and subsequent rounds of counselling are also likely to be revised, as registrations for the second round were scheduled to start on August 12. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for further updates.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Choice Filling: Direct Link