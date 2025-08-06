MCC

MCC To Begin Choice Locking For NEET UG Counselling 2025 Today- Know Details Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Aug 2025
16:31 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who want to fill the choices and lock it can do it from the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in
With the extension of the first round, dates for the second and subsequent rounds of counselling are also likely to be revised

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC is set to commence the choice locking facility for NEET UG Counselling 2025 from August 6, 2025 onwards. The link to fill choices will be activated at 8 pm today. Candidates who want to fill the choices and lock it can do it from the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

According to the revised schedule, the choice filling can be done till 8 am of August 7, 2025 and choice locking for Round 1 can be done from August 6 to August 7, 2025. Seat processing for Round 1 will be from August 7 to August 8, 2025, and result declaration will be on August 9, 2025. The reporting for Round 1 is from August 9 to August 18, 2025.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to fill choices

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in

2. Click on registration link available on NEET UG counselling page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details

4. Fill the choices as per your need and lock it

5. Click on submit

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Meanwhile, the MCC will close the re-extended registration window for the first round of NEET UG counselling 2025 today, August 6. The reset registration facility is available up to 12 pm and the fee payment window is available up to 6 pm today.

With the extension of the first round, dates for the second and subsequent rounds of counselling are also likely to be revised, as registrations for the second round were scheduled to start on August 12. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for further updates.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Choice Filling: Direct Link

Last updated on 06 Aug 2025
16:43 PM
MCC NEET UG 2025 NEET counselling NEET UG Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
Similar stories
MP NEET UG 2025

MP NEET UG Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2025 Postponed- Fresh Dates Soon

NEET counselling

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Provisional Merit List Expected Today- Check Dat. . .

NIFT

NIFT Spot Round Counselling 2025 Choice Filling Closes Today at nift.ac.in- College R. . .

foreign universities

Foreign Varsities From USA, UK, Australia Expand Footprint in India Amid Policy Refor. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
MP NEET UG 2025

MP NEET UG Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2025 Postponed- Fresh Dates Soon

NEET counselling

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Provisional Merit List Expected Today- Check Dat. . .

NIFT

NIFT Spot Round Counselling 2025 Choice Filling Closes Today at nift.ac.in- College R. . .

Sister Nivedita University

SNU Along with ICC Hosts Chemistry Olympiad 2.0 in Honour of Acharya PC Ray

foreign universities

Foreign Varsities From USA, UK, Australia Expand Footprint in India Amid Policy Refor. . .

CBSE 2025

CBSE Makes 75% Attendance Mandatory for 2026 Class 10, 12 Board Exam Eligibility

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality