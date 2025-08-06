BDM International Gears Up for Draupadi Devi Khaitan Memorial Interschool Debate 2025

Summary BDM International is all set to ignite intellectual sparks once again with the Draupadi Devi Khaitan Memorial Interschool Debate, 2025. Scheduled for August 8, 2025, at the Gemstone Building Auditorium from 10.30 AM onwards, this much-anticipated debate promises a showcase of persuasive prowess, critical thinking, and dynamic public speaking from some of the city’s brightest students.

BDM International is all set to ignite intellectual sparks once again with the Draupadi Devi Khaitan Memorial Interschool Debate, 2025, a prestigious annual event held in honour of Late Smt. Draupadi Devi Khaitan, the visionary founder of the institution. Scheduled for August 8, 2025, at the Gemstone Building Auditorium from 10.30 AM onwards, this much-anticipated debate promises a showcase of persuasive prowess, critical thinking, and dynamic public speaking from some of the city’s brightest students.

This flagship event, rooted in the values of informed discourse and respectful disagreement, is designed not just as a competition but as a celebration of reason, rhetoric, and youthful expression. Participants from thirteen of Kolkata’s most reputed schools will engage in a stimulating battle of words, arguing both for and against the motion in a spirited exchange of ideas backed by research and conviction.

The event will be graced by Mr Pradeep Gooptu, Founder Trustee of the Calcutta Debating Circle, as Chief Guest, whose presence will surely inspire the young debaters. Ms Swati Gautam, entrepreneur and visionary, will take on the pivotal role of Moderator, ensuring the flow of constructive dialogue.

Thirteen reputed schools from across Kolkata are set to participate in this much-anticipated intellectual event. The line-up includes Army Public School, Ballygunge; Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir; Garden High School; Gokhale Memorial Girls’ High School; Indus Valley World School; La Martiniere for Girls; Mahadevi Birla World Academy; Ruby Park Public School; Shri Shikshayatan School; South Point High School; St. Xavier’s Collegiate School; The BSS School; and the host institution, BDM International.

The debate will be evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges comprising experts from diverse fields. Dr Tania Chakravertty, Principal of Shri Shikshayatan College, brings her academic insight to the table; Mr Samik Ghosh, Former Visiting Director at the Assam Valley School, adds his valuable experience in education and discourse; while Ms Aatreyi Sarkar, a graduate in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a noted sports journalist, lends her sharp analytical perspective to the panel.

With an atmosphere charged with anticipation and ideas, the Draupadi Devi Khaitan Memorial Debate 2025 is not just an interschool contest—it is a platform where young minds rise to express, challenge, and lead through the power of words.