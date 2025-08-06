SPK Jain Futuristic Academy

Diplomacia 2025 Begins: Kolkata's First Youth Forum Merges Diplomacy, Law & Civic Engagement

Kolkata is all set to witness a groundbreaking youth initiative as Diplomacia 2025, the city’s first-ever interdisciplinary forum on diplomacy, law, and citizen rights, makes its debut today, August 6 and August 7, 2025, at SPK Jain Futuristic Academy. Designed for students who are ready to move beyond textbooks and take charge of shaping the future, Diplomacia offers a dynamic blend of simulations that foster leadership, legal literacy, and civic responsibility.

With over 100 participants expected from top schools and colleges across Kolkata, the forum promises an intellectually enriching experience through carefully curated simulations including Model United Nations, Youth Parliament, Moot Court, and a pioneering Consumer Protection Council. These platforms will allow students to take on the roles of diplomats, legislators, advocates, and informed citizens, engaging in real-world policy-making and legal debates.

What sets Diplomacia apart is its inclusive and localised focus. While traditional forums explore global and national issues, the Consumer Protection Council at Diplomacia brings discussions to the grassroots—empowering young citizens with the knowledge of their rights, legal remedies, and the importance of ethical consumerism.

Participants will tackle pressing contemporary issues like climate change, AI ethics, human rights, global governance, and social justice, spread across eight significant platforms:

  • United Nations General Assembly (SOCHUM)
  • United Nations Security Council
  • United Nations Human Rights Council
  • G20 Summit
  • International Press
  • All India Political Parties Meet
  • Moot Court
  • Consumer Protection Council

Each simulation is crafted to nurture awareness, sharpen public speaking skills, and cultivate empathy and diplomacy. From debating international resolutions to arguing landmark cases, Diplomacia will prepare young changemakers to lead with insight and integrity.

In an era marked by polarization and disruption, Diplomacia 2025 is set to emerge as a powerful step toward building a generation that is informed, responsible, and ready to act.

