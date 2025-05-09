Workshop

CFCEE Kolkata to Host Workshop to Help Students Tackle Attention Deficit Issues

Our Correspondent
Posted on 09 May 2025
15:53 PM

CFCEE Kolkata

Summary
The Centre for Cognitive Emotional Empowerment (CFCEE) is all set to host a 3-hour, hands-on workshop on Attention Deficit issues for students on May 15, 2025.
This thoughtfully curated workshop will dive deep into the rising challenge of attention inadequacy among students — a growing concern in today's hyper-distracted world.

Kolkata students are in for a unique opportunity to sharpen their focus and boost their academic performance. The Centre for Cognitive Emotional Empowerment (CFCEE) is all set to host a 3-hour, hands-on workshop on Attention Deficit issues for students on May 15, 2025, at ICCR, 9A Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Kolkata.

This thoughtfully curated workshop will dive deep into the rising challenge of attention inadequacy among students — a growing concern in today's hyper-distracted world. The session will equip participants with practical tools and techniques to overcome concentration problems, ultimately improving their academic success and emotional well-being.

What makes this workshop truly unmissable is its panel of distinguished educators and experts, including the former Principal of Scottish Church Collegiate School, a Harvard-certified mentor in Early Childhood Development, and seasoned NIMHANS-qualified psychologists, all of whom bring decades of experience to the table.

Participants will not only learn seven effective tools for managing attention deficit but also receive a certificate of participation. To ensure lasting impact, CFCEE will provide a free 3-month follow-up programme, supporting students as they implement these focus-enhancing techniques in their daily routines.

This workshop promises to be a transformative experience for young learners, offering them skills for life in managing distractions and boosting cognitive resilience.

Last updated on 09 May 2025
15:54 PM
Workshop
