Recruitment

AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 Today For Postponed Exams at apdsc.apcfss.in- Details Inside

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 25 Jun 2025
14:27 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The department postponed the Mega DSC examinations scheduled for June 20 and 21 to July 1 and 2 and will be held in CBT mode
Provisional answer keys for AP DSC will be released on the second day after the last exam

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, is expected to issue revised hall tickets for the postponed Mega DSC recruitment examination 2025 today, June 25. Once released, candidates will be able to download the AP DSC hall tickets 2025 from apdsc.apcfss.in.

The department postponed the Mega DSC examinations scheduled for June 20 and 21 to July 1 and 2 and will be held in CBT mode. Provisional answer keys for AP DSC will be released on the second day after the last exam. The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key will remain open for seven days, and the final answer key will be released seven days after the last date to raise objections.

AP DSC 2025 is being conducted to fill a total of 16,347 vacancies.

ADVERTISEMENT

AP DSC Revised Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

  1. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the hall tickets
  2. Go to the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in
  3. On the home page, click on the link to download the revised hall ticket
  4. Enter your credentials and log in
  5. Check and download the hall ticket

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 25 Jun 2025
14:29 PM
Recruitment AP DSC 2025 Admit Card
Similar stories
TSCHE

TG ECET Counselling Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 OUT at tsecet.nic.in- Details . . .

OPSC

OPSC Admit Card 2025 Released For Group B Assistant Industries Officer- Direct Link I. . .

APSCHE

AP PGECET Result 2025 OUT at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET/- Direct Link Here

Karnataka PGCET 2025

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Answer Key Out for MBA, MCA - Objection Window Closes Today

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TSCHE

TG ECET Counselling Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 OUT at tsecet.nic.in- Details . . .

OPSC

OPSC Admit Card 2025 Released For Group B Assistant Industries Officer- Direct Link I. . .

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)

Leading Indian university earns highest national recognition in THE Impact Rankings 2. . .

APSCHE

AP PGECET Result 2025 OUT at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET/- Direct Link Here

Karnataka PGCET 2025

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Answer Key Out for MBA, MCA - Objection Window Closes Today

NTA

NTA Begins Counselling Registration For NIFT 2025 UG, PG Courses- Dates Inside

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality