AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 Today For Postponed Exams at apdsc.apcfss.in- Details Inside

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, is expected to issue revised hall tickets for the postponed Mega DSC recruitment examination 2025 today, June 25. Once released, candidates will be able to download the AP DSC hall tickets 2025 from apdsc.apcfss.in.

The department postponed the Mega DSC examinations scheduled for June 20 and 21 to July 1 and 2 and will be held in CBT mode. Provisional answer keys for AP DSC will be released on the second day after the last exam. The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key will remain open for seven days, and the final answer key will be released seven days after the last date to raise objections.

AP DSC 2025 is being conducted to fill a total of 16,347 vacancies.

AP DSC Revised Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the hall tickets Go to the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in On the home page, click on the link to download the revised hall ticket Enter your credentials and log in Check and download the hall ticket

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.