Major Change- CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026 to be Held Twice! Know Detailed Schedule

File Image

Summary
Class-10 students will be able to take CBSE board exams twice in an academic session but it will be mandatory for them to appear for the first phase in February
The internal assessment will be conducted only once during the academic session

From 2026, Class-10 students will be able to take CBSE board exams twice in an academic session but it will be mandatory for them to appear for the first phase in February, officials said on Wednesday.

The second phase scheduled in May will be optional for students who wish to improve their performance, they said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has approved the norms for conducting board exams twice a year for Class-10, a move recommended in the new National Education Policy (NEP).

“The first phase will be conducted in February and second in May. The results for the two phases will be announced in April and June, respectively,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

“It will be mandatory (for students) to appear for the first phase while the second phase will be optional. Students will be allowed to improve their performance in any three subjects out of science, mathematics, social science and languages,” he added.

According to the approved norms, Class-10 students from winter-bound schools will get option to appear for the board exams in any of the phases.

The internal assessment will be conducted only once during the academic session.

The CBSE announced the draft norms in February, which were put in the public domain for stakeholders' feedback.

The new NEP recommended that to eliminate the "high-stakes" aspect of the board exams, all students will be allowed to take the exams on up to two occasions during any given school year.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

UPSC

Timetable for UPSC CDS II Exam 2025 Published at upsc.gov.in- Exam on September 14

ICSI

ICSI CSEET Hall Ticket 2025 For July Session OUT at icsi.edu- Link to Download Here

JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA Counselling 2025 - Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today at josaa.nic.in

TSCHE

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 Result Shortly at lawcet.tgche.ac.in- Know Updates Inside

