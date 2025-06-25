Timetable for UPSC CDS II Exam 2025 Published at upsc.gov.in- Exam on September 14

Summary The UPSC aims to fill 453 posts via Combined Defence Service examination As per the schedule, the CDS II exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 14, 2025 in three shifts

The Union Public Service Commission issued the examination timetable for UPSC CDS II examination 2025. Candidates appearing for the Combined Defense Service (II) Examination can check the timetable on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC aims to fill 453 posts via Combined Defence Service exam. As per the schedule, the CDS II exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 14, 2025 in three shifts, each for two hours. UPSC CDS II application window closed on June 20, 2025.

UPSC CDS II Exam 2025: Schedule

English - 9 AM to 11 AM

General Knowledge - 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM

Elementary Mathematics - 4 PM to 6 PM

UPSC CDS II Exam 2025 Timetable: Steps to check

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in On the home page, go to the What's New section Click on the link titled, “Examination Time Table: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2025” The timetable PDF will be displayed on your screen Download the timetable, and keep a printout for future reference