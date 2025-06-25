UPSC
Timetable for UPSC CDS II Exam 2025 Published at upsc.gov.in- Exam on September 14
Posted on 25 Jun 2025
15:40 PM
The Union Public Service Commission issued the examination timetable for UPSC CDS II examination 2025. Candidates appearing for the Combined Defense Service (II) Examination can check the timetable on the official website at upsc.gov.in.
The UPSC aims to fill 453 posts via Combined Defence Service exam. As per the schedule, the CDS II exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 14, 2025 in three shifts, each for two hours. UPSC CDS II application window closed on June 20, 2025.
UPSC CDS II Exam 2025: Schedule
English - 9 AM to 11 AM
General Knowledge - 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM
Elementary Mathematics - 4 PM to 6 PM
