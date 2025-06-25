TSCHE

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 Result Shortly at lawcet.tgche.ac.in- Know Updates Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Jun 2025
14:43 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the exam can visit the official website, lawcet.tgche.ac.in and download the result
As per the official schedule, the TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 provisional answer key was issued on June 11 and invited objections from candidates up to June 13

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE or TSCHE) is expected to announce the Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TS/TG LAWCET 2025) and the Telangana Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS/TG PGLCET) results 2025 today, June 25. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can visit the official website, lawcet.tgche.ac.in and download the result.

As per the official schedule, the TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 provisional answer key was issued on June 11 and invited objections from candidates up to June 13. The two entrance tests were held on June 6. Papers were held in three shifts for different courses - from 9:30 am to 11 am, from 12:30 pm to 2 pm and from 4 pm to 5:30 pm.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2025: Steps to check

  1. Open the official website, lawcet.tgche.ac.in
  2. Click on the TG LAWCET 2025 or TG PGLCET 2025 result link displayed on the home page
  3. Enter your login details
  4. Submit and check the result
  5. Take a printout of the same for future reference

TS LAWCET is for admission to three-year and five-year regular LLB courses, and PGLCET is for admission to two-year LLM courses at law colleges in the state.

Last updated on 25 Jun 2025
14:43 PM
TSCHE TS LAWCET TS PGLCET Results out
